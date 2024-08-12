TOURNOI DE TENNIS EN DOUBLE Allée des Bains Bagnères-de-Luchon, 12 août 2024, Bagnères-de-Luchon.

Bagnères-de-Luchon,Haute-Garonne

Comme chaque année, le rendez-vous incontournable des passionnés de tennis. Ouvert à tous : adultes et enfants..

2024-08-12 fin : 2024-08-15 21:00:00. .

Allée des Bains RESERVE DE LA PIQUE

Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



As every year, the must-attend event for tennis fans. Open to all: adults and children.

Como cada año, es la cita ineludible para los aficionados al tenis. Abierto a todos: adultos y niños.

Wie jedes Jahr ein Muss für alle Tennisbegeisterten. Offen für alle: Erwachsene und Kinder.

