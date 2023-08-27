Akupana Eco Festival #2 Allée des Arbousiers Arcachon
Arcachon,Gironde
Concerts et DJ sets sur soundsystem solaire, expositions, sensibilisations à la préservation de l’environnement, animations, buvette et foodtruck.
Plage des Arbousiers, Arcachon.
2023-08-27 fin : 2023-08-27 22:00:00. .
Allée des Arbousiers
Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Concerts and DJ sets on solar-powered soundsystems, exhibitions, environmental awareness, entertainment, refreshment bar and foodtruck.
Conciertos y sesiones de DJ con un sistema de sonido solar, exposiciones, educación medioambiental, animación, bar y foodtruck.
Konzerte und DJ-Sets auf Solar-Soundsystem, Ausstellungen, Sensibilisierung für den Umweltschutz, Animationen, Imbiss und Foodtruck.
Mise à jour le 2023-07-16 par OT Arcachon