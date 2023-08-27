Akupana Eco Festival #2 Allée des Arbousiers Arcachon, 27 août 2023, Arcachon.

Arcachon,Gironde

Concerts et DJ sets sur soundsystem solaire, expositions, sensibilisations à la préservation de l’environnement, animations, buvette et foodtruck.

Plage des Arbousiers, Arcachon.

2023-08-27 fin : 2023-08-27 22:00:00. .

Allée des Arbousiers

Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Concerts and DJ sets on solar-powered soundsystems, exhibitions, environmental awareness, entertainment, refreshment bar and foodtruck.

Plage des Arbousiers, Arcachon

Conciertos y sesiones de DJ con un sistema de sonido solar, exposiciones, educación medioambiental, animación, bar y foodtruck.

Playa de Arbousiers, Arcachon

Konzerte und DJ-Sets auf Solar-Soundsystem, Ausstellungen, Sensibilisierung für den Umweltschutz, Animationen, Imbiss und Foodtruck.

Strand der Arbousiers, Arcachon

