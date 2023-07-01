Exposition de fin d’année de l’atelier Modelage Allée de l’Orangerie La Mothe-Saint-Héray, 1 juillet 2023, La Mothe-Saint-Héray.

La Mothe-Saint-Héray,Deux-Sèvres

Exposition de fin d’année de l’atelier modelage samedi 1er et dimanche 2 juillet à l’Orangerie de La Mothe-Saint-Héray de 14h à 19h.

Gratuit.

Par la Petite Orangerie.

Tel : 06 73 65 02 58..

2023-07-01 à ; fin : 2023-07-02 19:00:00. .

Allée de l’Orangerie Orangerie

La Mothe-Saint-Héray 79800 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



End-of-year exhibition of the modeling workshop Saturday July 1 and Sunday July 2 at the Orangerie de La Mothe-Saint-Héray from 2pm to 7pm.

Free admission.

By La Petite Orangerie.

Tel : 06 73 65 02 58.

Exposición de fin de año del taller de modelado el sábado 1 y el domingo 2 de julio en la Orangerie de La Mothe-Saint-Héray de 14:00 a 19:00 horas.

Entrada gratuita.

A cargo de la Petite Orangerie.

Tel.: 06 73 65 02 58.

Jahresendausstellung der Modellierwerkstatt Samstag, den 1. und Sonntag, den 2. Juli in der Orangerie von La Mothe-Saint-Héray von 14 bis 19 Uhr.

Die Teilnahme ist kostenlos.

Von der Petite Orangerie.

Tel: 06 73 65 02 58.

