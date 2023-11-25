EASTWOOD SYMPHONIC Allée de la Citadelle Montpellier, 25 novembre 2023, Montpellier.

Montpellier,Hérault

Eastwood Symphonic, c’est l’hommage d’un fils à son père, acteur, réalisateur et musicien. À chaque étape de ce road movie musical, Kyle Eastwood et son quintette rejoignent l’Orchestre national Montpellier pour offrir une interprétation riche et émotionnelle des musiques de films de Clint Eastwood, sous la baguette complice du chef d’orchestre Gast Waltzing..

2023-11-25 20:00:00 fin : 2023-11-25 21:45:00. EUR.

Allée de la Citadelle

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie



Eastwood Symphonic is a son?s tribute to his father, actor, director and musician. At each stage of this musical road movie, Kyle Eastwood and his quintet join the Orchestre national Montpellier to offer a rich and emotional interpretation of Clint Eastwood?s film music, under the complicit baton of conductor Gast Waltzing.

Eastwood Symphonic es el homenaje de un hijo a su padre, actor, director y músico. En cada etapa de esta road movie musical, Kyle Eastwood y su quinteto unen fuerzas con la Orquesta Nacional de Montpellier para ofrecer una interpretación rica y emotiva de la música de cine de Clint Eastwood, bajo la batuta del director Gast Waltzing.

Eastwood Symphonic ist die Hommage eines Sohnes an seinen Vater, der Schauspieler, Regisseur und Musiker war. Auf jeder Etappe dieses musikalischen Roadmovies treffen Kyle Eastwood und sein Quintett auf das Orchestre National Montpellier, um eine reiche und emotionale Interpretation der Filmmusik von Clint Eastwood unter der Leitung des Dirigenten Gast Waltzing zu bieten.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-19 par OT MONTPELLIER