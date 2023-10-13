PASSIONS BRAHMS • CHOSTAKOVITCH Allée de la Citadelle Montpellier, 13 octobre 2023, Montpellier.

Montpellier,Hérault

Brahms dans sa splendeur : à la fois compositeur pour chœur et orchestre avec son magnifique Chant du destin sur un poème de Hölderlin, et grand symphoniste. Par sa colossale Symphonie n° 4, nouvelle et originale, il nous prouve qu’il est pourtant « un Brahms authentique de A à Z » (Richard Strauss) et qu’il a définitivement réussi à surmonter l’ombre intimidante du grand Beethoven dans son dos..

2023-10-13 20:00:00 fin : 2023-10-13 22:00:00. EUR.

Allée de la Citadelle

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie



Brahms in all his splendor: both composer for choir and orchestra, with his magnificent Song of Destiny on a poem by Hölderlin, and great symphonist. With his colossal Symphony No.4, new and original, he proves that he is nevertheless « an authentic Brahms from A to Z » (Richard Strauss), and that he has definitively succeeded in overcoming the intimidating shadow of the great Beethoven at his back.

Brahms en todo su esplendor: a la vez compositor para coro y orquesta, con su magnífica Canción del destino sobre un poema de Hölderlin, y gran sinfonista. Con su colosal Sinfonía nº 4, nueva y original, demuestra que, a pesar de todo, es « un auténtico Brahms de la A a la Z » (Richard Strauss) y que ha conseguido superar definitivamente la sombra intimidatoria del gran Beethoven a sus espaldas.

Brahms in seiner ganzen Pracht: sowohl als Komponist für Chor und Orchester mit seinem wunderbaren Schicksalslied nach einem Gedicht von Hölderlin als auch als großer Symphoniker. Mit seiner kolossalen, neuen und originellen Symphonie Nr. 4 beweist er, dass er dennoch « ein echter Brahms von A bis Z » (Richard Strauss) ist und dass er den einschüchternden Schatten des großen Beethoven hinter seinem Rücken endgültig überwunden hat.

