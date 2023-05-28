Exposition « Lascia » Allée de la Cantère, 28 mai 2023, Soustons.

Soustons,Landes

Exposition « Lascia »

Peinture fluide, technique de Pouring

18h : atelier de démonstration de la méthode « Pouring » avec pot de bienvenue.

2023-05-28 à ; fin : 2023-05-28 13:00:00. EUR.

Allée de la Cantère Cabinet de kinésithérapie T. Delacroix

Soustons 40140 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Exhibition « Lascia

Fluid painting, Pouring technique

6pm: demonstration workshop of the « Pouring » method with welcome drink

Exposición « Lascia

Pintura fluida, Técnica de vertido

18:00 h: taller de demostración del método « Pouring » con copa de bienvenida

Ausstellung « Lascia »

Fließende Malerei, Pouring-Technik

18 Uhr: Demonstrationsworkshop der « Pouring »-Methode mit Begrüßungsgetränk

Mise à jour le 2023-05-22 par OTI LAS