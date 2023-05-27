Exposition « Lascia » Allée de la Cantère Soustons
Exposition « Lascia » Allée de la Cantère, 27 mai 2023, Soustons.
Soustons,Landes
Exposition « Lascia »
Peinture fluide, technique de Pouring
18h : atelier de démonstration de la méthode « Pouring » avec pot de bienvenue.
2023-05-27 à ; fin : 2023-05-27 13:00:00. EUR.
Allée de la Cantère Cabinet de kinésithérapie T. Delacroix
Soustons 40140 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Exhibition « Lascia
Fluid painting, Pouring technique
6pm: demonstration workshop of the « Pouring » method with welcome drink
Exposición « Lascia
Pintura fluida, Técnica de vertido
18:00 h: taller de demostración del método « Pouring » con copa de bienvenida
Ausstellung « Lascia »
Fließende Malerei, Pouring-Technik
18 Uhr: Demonstrationsworkshop der « Pouring »-Methode mit Begrüßungsgetränk
