Marché de Noël Allée de Christus Saint-Paul-lès-Dax, 1 décembre 2023, Saint-Paul-lès-Dax.

Saint-Paul-lès-Dax,Landes

Une douzaine d’artisans créateurs locaux vous propose leurs créations originales : maroquinerie, broderie, bijoux, travail du bois. Il y en aura pour tous les gouts ! Petite restauration gourmande sur place (marrons chauds, barbe à papa, boissons chaudes, vins chauds).

Vendredi 14h à 20h, samedi et dimanche 10h à 18h..

2023-12-15 fin : 2023-12-17 . EUR.

Allée de Christus Grange de Christus

Saint-Paul-lès-Dax 40990 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A dozen local craftsmen and women offer their original creations: leather goods, embroidery, jewelry and woodwork. Something for everyone! Gourmet snacks on site (hot chestnuts, cotton candy, hot drinks, mulled wine).

Friday 2pm to 8pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am to 6pm.

Una docena de artesanos locales expondrán sus originales creaciones, como artículos de cuero, bordados, joyas y trabajos en madera. Para todos los gustos Aperitivos y refrescos in situ (castañas calientes, algodón de azúcar, bebidas calientes, vino caliente).

Viernes de 14:00 a 20:00, sábado y domingo de 10:00 a 18:00.

Ein Dutzend lokaler Kunsthandwerker bietet Ihnen ihre originellen Kreationen an: Lederwaren, Stickereien, Schmuck, Holzarbeiten. Es wird für jeden Geschmack etwas dabei sein! Kleine Feinschmeckerrestaurants vor Ort (heiße Maronen, Zuckerwatte, heiße Getränke, Glühwein).

Freitag 14h bis 20h, Samstag und Sonntag 10h bis 18h.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-27 par OT Grand Dax