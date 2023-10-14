SOUND OF FLOYD EN CONCERT Allée de Bretagne Liverdun, 14 octobre 2023, Liverdun.

Liverdun,Meurthe-et-Moselle

FERMEZ LES YEUX ET COMMENCEZ A RÊVER.

Depuis 2015, le « cover band » nancéien s’attelle à entretenir la magie Pink Floyd dans des shows très fidèles à son esprit, où la mise en scène tient une place aussi importante que les sonorités.

En quelques années, SOUND OF FLOYD, avec ses jeux de lumière, ses sept musiciens et ses deux choristes est devenu la référence dans l’est de la France. Des concerts marquants ont été donnés Chez Paulette, à l’auditorium Tiger World d’Amnéville, à Commercy, Pont-à-Mousson, Woustviller, Celles-sur-Plaine, Homécourt, Dieuze.

Nul doute que la magie opérera encore une fois à Vandoeuvre au son des tubes « Shine on you crazy diamond », « Money », « Echoes », « The wall », « Wish you were here »…2 heures trente de pur plaisir musical !

Billeterie : www.helloasso.com ou sur place.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-14 20:30:00 fin : 2023-10-14 23:00:00. 22 EUR.

Allée de Bretagne

Liverdun 54460 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



CLOSE YOUR EYES AND START DREAMING.

Since 2015, the Nancy-based cover band has been working to keep the Pink Floyd magic alive in shows that are very faithful to its spirit, where the staging plays as important a role as the sounds.

In just a few years, SOUND OF FLOYD, with its lighting effects, seven musicians and two backing singers, has become the benchmark in eastern France. Highlights include concerts at Chez Paulette, the Tiger World auditorium in Amnéville, Commercy, Pont-à-Mousson, Woustviller, Celles-sur-Plaine, Homécourt and Dieuze.

No doubt the magic will be working once again in Vandoeuvre to the sound of the hits « Shine on you crazy diamond », « Money », « Echoes », « The wall », « Wish you were here »…2 hours and a half of pure musical pleasure!

Tickets: www.helloasso.com or on site.

CIERRA LOS OJOS Y EMPIEZA A SOÑAR.

Desde 2015, la banda de versiones de Nancy trabaja para mantener viva la magia de Pink Floyd en espectáculos tan fieles a su espíritu como a sus sonidos.

En pocos años, SOUND OF FLOYD, con sus efectos de iluminación, siete músicos y dos coristas, se ha convertido en un referente en el este de Francia. Sus conciertos han tenido lugar en Chez Paulette, el auditorio Tiger World de Amnéville, Commercy, Pont-à-Mousson, Woustviller, Celles-sur-Plaine, Homécourt y Dieuze.

Sin duda, la magia volverá a funcionar en Vandoeuvre al son de los éxitos « Shine on you crazy diamond », « Money », « Echoes », « The wall », « Wish you were here »… ¡2 horas y media de puro placer musical!

Entradas: www.helloasso.com o in situ.

SCHLIESSEN SIE DIE AUGEN UND FANGEN SIE AN ZU TRÄUMEN.

Seit 2015 bemüht sich die « Coverband » aus Nancy darum, die Magie von Pink Floyd in ihren Shows aufrechtzuerhalten, die ihrem Geist sehr treu bleiben und in denen die Inszenierung einen ebenso wichtigen Platz einnimmt wie die Klänge.

Innerhalb weniger Jahre ist SOUND OF FLOYD mit seinen Lichteffekten, seinen sieben Musikern und zwei Backgroundsängerinnen zu einer Referenz in Ostfrankreich geworden. Markante Konzerte wurden im Chez Paulette, im Auditorium Tiger World in Amnéville, in Commercy, Pont-à-Mousson, Woustviller, Celles-sur-Plaine, Homécourt und Dieuze gegeben.

Zweifellos wird der Zauber auch in Vandoeuvre wieder wirken, wenn die Hits « Shine on you crazy diamond », « Money », « Echoes », « The wall », « Wish you were here »… 2,5 Stunden reines Musikvergnügen!

Eintrittskarten: www.helloasso.com oder vor Ort.

