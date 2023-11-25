CONCERT DE LA SAINTE-CÉCILE Allée Charles Bossi Rupt-sur-Moselle, 25 novembre 2023, Rupt-sur-Moselle.

Rupt-sur-Moselle,Vosges

Concert de Sainte-Cécile organisé par l’Harmonie de Rupt-sur-Moselle au centre socio-culturel. Entrée libre, apéritif offert.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-11-25 18:00:00 fin : 2023-11-25 . 0 EUR.

Allée Charles Bossi Centre socio-culturel

Rupt-sur-Moselle 88360 Vosges Grand Est



Sainte-Cécile concert organized by the Harmonie de Rupt-sur-Moselle at the socio-cultural center. Free admission, aperitif offered.

Concierto de Sainte-Cécile organizado por la Harmonie de Rupt-sur-Moselle en el centro sociocultural. Entrada gratuita, se ofrece un aperitivo.

Konzert der Heiligen Cäcilie, organisiert von der Harmonie von Rupt-sur-Moselle im soziokulturellen Zentrum. Freier Eintritt, Aperitif angeboten.

