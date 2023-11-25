CONCERT DE LA SAINTE-CÉCILE Allée Charles Bossi Rupt-sur-Moselle
CONCERT DE LA SAINTE-CÉCILE
Rupt-sur-Moselle,Vosges
Concert de Sainte-Cécile organisé par l’Harmonie de Rupt-sur-Moselle au centre socio-culturel. Entrée libre, apéritif offert.. Tout public
Samedi 2023-11-25 18:00:00 fin : 2023-11-25 . 0 EUR.
Allée Charles Bossi Centre socio-culturel
Rupt-sur-Moselle 88360 Vosges Grand Est
Sainte-Cécile concert organized by the Harmonie de Rupt-sur-Moselle at the socio-cultural center. Free admission, aperitif offered.
Concierto de Sainte-Cécile organizado por la Harmonie de Rupt-sur-Moselle en el centro sociocultural. Entrada gratuita, se ofrece un aperitivo.
Konzert der Heiligen Cäcilie, organisiert von der Harmonie von Rupt-sur-Moselle im soziokulturellen Zentrum. Freier Eintritt, Aperitif angeboten.
