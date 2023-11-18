CONCERT LA CAMELOTE Allée Charles Bossi Rupt-sur-Moselle, 18 novembre 2023, Rupt-sur-Moselle.

Rupt-sur-Moselle,Vosges

Concert la Camelote. Première partie avec EKTIMAL accompagnée du groupe ALAMAL puis la Camelote. Un moment ensoleillé et convivial pour toute la famille. Une partie des recettes de ce concert sera remise au téléthon.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-11-18 20:00:00 fin : 2023-11-18 22:30:00. 18 EUR.

Allée Charles Bossi Centre socioculturel

Rupt-sur-Moselle 88360 Vosges Grand Est



La Camelote concert. Opening act EKTIMAL accompanied by the group ALAMAL, followed by La Camelote. A sunny and convivial moment for the whole family. Part of the proceeds from this concert will be donated to the Telethon.

Concierto de La Camelote. Actuación de apertura: EKTIMAL acompañado por el grupo ALAMAL, seguido por La Camelote. Un momento soleado y agradable para toda la familia. Parte de la recaudación de este concierto se donará al Teletón.

Konzert la Camelote. Erster Teil mit EKTIMAL, begleitet von der Gruppe ALAMAL, dann la Camelote. Ein sonniger und geselliger Moment für die ganze Familie. Ein Teil der Einnahmen aus diesem Konzert wird an den Telethon gespendet.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-27 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DES BALLONS DES HAUTES VOSGES