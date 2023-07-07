Concert Instrumental & Vocal Allée Chanoine Pierre Manterola Biarritz, 7 juillet 2023, Biarritz.

Biarritz,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Le Rotary Club organise un concert instrumental et vocal en faveur de l’Association Caravague qui œuvre pour le développement des enfants « différents ».

Lors de cette soirée :

Le Chœur d’Hommes Kantarima interprétera un florilège de chants basques et étrangers,

Philippe Mendes – Orgue – et David Rachet – Trompette – joueront des œuvres de Dietrich Buxtehud, Marco Antonio Ziani, Domenico Scarlatti, Georg Frederich Haendel et Astor Piazzolla,

Odile Heimburger – Soprano – interprètera quelques grands classiques de son répertoire.

Une soirée qui d’ores et déjà s’annonce comme un rendez-vous d’une très grande qualité.

Nous vous attendons, venez nombreux, l’Association Caravague compte sur vous..

Allée Chanoine Pierre Manterola Eglise Saint-Martin

Biarritz 64200 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Rotary Club is organizing an instrumental and vocal concert in aid of the Caravague Association, which works for the development of « different » children.

During the evening :

The Ch?ur d?Hommes Kantarima will perform a selection of Basque and foreign songs,

Philippe Mendes ? Organ ? and David Rachet ? Trumpet? play works by Dietrich Buxtehud, Marco Antonio Ziani, Domenico Scarlatti, Georg Frederich Haendel and Astor Piazzolla,

Odile Heimburger ? Soprano? will perform some of the great classics of her repertoire.

An evening that promises to be of the highest quality.

The Caravague Association is counting on you.

El Rotary Club organiza un concierto instrumental y vocal a beneficio de la Asociación Caravague, que trabaja por el desarrollo de los niños « diferentes ».

La velada contará con :

La Ch?ur d?Hommes Kantarima interpretará una selección de canciones vascas y extranjeras,

Philippe Mendes ? Órgano ? y David Rachet ? Trompeta? interpretarán obras de Dietrich Buxtehud, Marco Antonio Ziani, Domenico Scarlatti, Georg Frederich Haendel y Astor Piazzolla,

Odile Heimburger ? Soprano? interpretará algunos de los grandes clásicos de su repertorio.

Promete ser una velada de la más alta calidad.

La Asociación Caravague cuenta con usted.

Der Rotary Club veranstaltet ein Instrumental- und Gesangskonzert zugunsten der Caravague Association, die sich für die Entwicklung von Kindern einsetzt, die « anders » sind.

An diesem Abend :

Der Ch?ur d’Hommes Kantarima wird eine Auswahl baskischer und ausländischer Lieder vortragen,

Philippe Mendes ? Orgel ? und David Rachet ? Trompete ? werden Werke von Dietrich Buxtehud, Marco Antonio Ziani, Domenico Scarlatti, Georg Frederich Händel und Astor Piazzolla spielen,

Odile Heimburger ? Sopranistin? einige Klassiker aus ihrem Repertoire vortragen.

Ein Abend, der sich schon jetzt als ein Treffen von sehr hoher Qualität ankündigt.

Wir erwarten Sie, kommen Sie zahlreich, der Verein Caravague zählt auf Sie.

