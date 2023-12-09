Randonnée pédestre Allée André Malraux Joué-lès-Tours, 9 décembre 2023, Joué-lès-Tours.

Joué-lès-Tours,Indre-et-Loire

Les Randonneurs en joué organisent au profit du Téléthon 2 randonnées pédestres ouvertes à tous, départ Lac des Bretonnières à Joué-lès-Tours..

Samedi 2023-12-09 13:30:00 fin : 2023-12-09 . 5 EUR.

Allée André Malraux

Joué-lès-Tours 37300 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Les Randonneurs en joué are organizing 2 hikes in aid of the Telethon, open to all, starting at Lac des Bretonnières in Joué-lès-Tours.

Les Randonneurs en joué organizan 2 marchas a beneficio del Téléthon, abiertas a todos, con salida del Lac des Bretonnières en Joué-lès-Tours.

Die Randonneurs en joué organisieren zugunsten des Telethon zwei Wanderungen, die für alle offen sind. Start ist der Lac des Bretonnières in Joué-lès-Tours.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-27 par ADT 37