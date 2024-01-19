Tropical Sound-System ~ Latino ÷ Afro ÷ Caribbean ÷ Brazil ÷ Urban Tropical Party !! ALIMENTATION GENERALE Paris, vendredi 19 janvier 2024.

Tropical Sound-System ~ Latino ÷ Afro ÷ Caribbean ÷ Brazil ÷ Urban Tropical Party !! La soirée Tropical Sound-System vous invite à se plonger dans les sonorités urbaines et calientes des Caraïbes, le Brésil, l’Amérique Latine et l’Afrique pour transpirer jusqu’à l’aube !! Vendredi 19 janvier, 23h00 ALIMENTATION GENERALE 10€ avec conso

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-01-19T23:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-19T23:59:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-01-19T23:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-19T23:59:00+01:00

★|★▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ TROPICAL SOUND-SYSTEM ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬★|★

÷ AFRO VIBES ÷ CARIBBEAN ÷ LATINO ÷ BRAZIL ÷ REGGAETON ÷

VEND. 19 JAN. ۞ ALIMENTATION GENERALE (Paris 11) ۞ 23H-5H

#caraïbes #afro #latino #électro #urbantropical #antilles #baile

La soirée Tropical Sound-System vous invite à se plonger dans les sonorités urbaines et calientes des Caraïbes, le Brésil, l’Amérique Latine et l’Afrique pour transpirer jusqu’à l’aube avec #dancehall, #reggaeton, #afrobeats, #shatta, #latinsounds, #brazil et #caribbean vibes !

VEND. 19 JAN.▤ ALIMENTATION GENERALE (Paris 11) ▤ 23H-5H

▤ PAF : 10€ avec conso avant 2h (sans conso après)▤

❉|❉ ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ LINE UP ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ ❉|❉

★ DJ CUCURUCHO (Tropical/AfroLatino/Caraïbes/Brazil) ★

Co-fondateur de Radio Groovalizacion et basé Paris, nomade sonore spécialiste de la sono-tropical et les fusions improbables entre la musique afro, caribe, latin, arabe ou indien avec des rythmes urbaines globaux… Ce véritable groove-trotter a partagé des soirées avec artistes internationales comme Bomba Estereo, Seu Jorge, Balkan Beat Box, Salif Keita, Systema Solar, Dhoad Gypsies of Rajasthan, La Yegros ou Chicha Libre. Showcase au Womex 2013.

⌲ https://www.facebook.com/djcucurucho

⌲ http://www.soundcloud.com/musicasmigratorias

⌲ http://www.mixcloud.com/musicasmigratorias

★ DAVIBE by GROOVALIZACION DJs (Reggaeton/Dancehall/Shatta/Afrobeats) ★

Groovalizacion est un collectif de DJs, journalistes et activistes culturels du monde entier dont les podcasts et Dj sets mettent en évidence les dernières tendances mondiales de musique urbaine et explorent leurs racines locales de l’Afrique à l’Amérique Latine en passant par le Monde Arabe, les Caraïbes ou la Méditerranée. Le collectif et leur web-radio a été créé en 2008 pour promouvoir des rencontres culturelles et l’expérimentation à travers les global grooves. Welcome to the Groovalizacion era amigos !!

⌲ https://www.facebook.com/GroovalizacionRadio/

⌲ https://www.groovalizacion.org

⌲ https://www.mixcloud.com/Groovalizacionradio

⌲ https://soundcloud.com/groovalizacion

★ BINOME (Afrohouse & Electro World ) ★

Binôme sont entrées en collision grâce à un amour partagé des sons menaçants, lancinants et hypnotiques, issus de la funk, de la deep house et de l’électro. Chaque track de ce duo de filles est un scénario dont vous êtes le héros et la vie est un très long set. Legalize Macarena !!

⌲ https://www.instagram.com/binome.mp3

❉|❉ ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ I N F O S ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ ❉|❉

ALIMENTATION GENERALE

Adresse : 64 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris

Métro Oberkampf (L5) / Parmentier (L3)

ALIMENTATION GENERALE 64 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris Paris 75011 Quartier de la Folie-Méricourt Île-de-France [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/djcucurucho »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Cucurucho Groovalizacion », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « **DJ CUCURUCHO @ womex13 djs showcase in Cardiff-UK**nnBIO //nWelcome to the Groovalizacion era! DJ Cucurucho, co-founder and selector of Radio Groovalizacion, design a DJ SET blending contemporary ethnic music all over the world from the vintage sounds to the tropical bass. Best contemporary and classic dance music together from wildly different times and places, connecting u201cEastu201d and u201cWestu201d, acoustic and electronic, traditional and hyper-modern, Dj Cucurucho creates hybrid sets, making u201cAncient-Futuristu201d groove collages !nnSTYLES //nnAFRO [soukous, funk, coupu00e9 decalu00e9, rumba, semba, high-life, mandingue, gnawa, reggae] nLATIN-CARIBEAN [cumbia, beguine, mambo, salsa, digital cumbia, brazil, ska, Cuban son] nBALKAN-GIPSY [fanfare, electro-tzigane, nu-manouche, flamenco, swing] nASIAN [banghra, indian, qawwali], nARAB [chaabi, turkish, arabesque, rau00ef]nnn// DJ CUCURUCHO HIGHLIGHTS SHOWS WITH //nnBalkan Beat Box [Valencia, Spain, October 2007] nGypsies of Rajasthan [Granada, Spain, May 2009] nChicha Libre [Festival Musicas do Mundo Sines, Portugal, July 2009] nSalif Keita [Festival sur le Niger, Mali, Febrary 2010] nSystema Solar [Berlin, Germany, June 2010] nBomba Estereo [Istanbul, Turkey, October 2010] nSeu Jorge & Almaz [Istanbul, Turkey, November 2010]nCaptain Cumbia [Paris, France, November 2011]nMakala [Paris, France, May 2012]nDeladap! [Berlin, Germany, September 2012] nLa Yegros [Paris, France, May 2013]nWomex showcase [Cardiff, UK, October 2013]nUproot Andy [Lisbon, Pt, January 2014] », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Cucurucho Groovalizacion », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000128292891-eksu6d-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://www.soundcloud.com/musicasmigratorias », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/musicasmigratorias », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « http://www.soundcloud.com/musicasmigratorias »}, {« link »: « http://www.mixcloud.com/musicasmigratorias »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/GroovalizacionRadio/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.groovalizacion.org »}, {« link »: « https://www.mixcloud.com/Groovalizacionradio »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Groovalizacion », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Radio Groovalizacion c’est une programmation musicale 24h/24 qui met en avant les derniu00e8res tendances des musiques urbaines combinu00e9es u00e0 leurs racines diffu00e9rentes racines locaux afro-latines, mu00e9diterra », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Groovalizacion », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000132193329-1ivgsh-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/groovalizacion », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/groovalizacion », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/groovalizacion »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@binome.mp3) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/374842969_9972101359530161_2676064897736208774_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=107&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=hagRN6bBavMAX8wSAJT&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfA896_iXK7sHjttftQvwiPwxOnYd12ZqpY6SpJmaDpvGg&oe=65AAA10F », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/binome.mp3/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/binome.mp3 »}]