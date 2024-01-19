Sabor Latino ~ Soirée latin vibes live et clubbing cumbia, salsa, reggaeton & tropical à Paris 11 !! ALIMENTATION GENERALE Paris, vendredi 19 janvier 2024.

19 JAN. ◆ ALIMENTATION GENERALE (Paris 11)◆ 20H – 5H ◆ PAF : 5/10€ (free av. 21h)

TRIO CARAQUEÑO

(salsa & ritmos latinos/Venezuela)

DJ CUCURUCHO (Latino/Caraïbes/Afro/Brazil)

BRUNO PUPPIS DJ (Reggaeton / Dancehall / Brazil)

GROOVALIZACION DJs (Reggaeton & Urban Tropical)

SABOR LATINO est la soirée qui vous fait voyager en Amérique Latine du Mexique jusqu’à l’Argentine et le Chili en passant par Cuba, les Caraïbes, Panama, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Colombie ou encore l’Equateur, La Bolivie, l’Uruguay…

Todo el sabor latino en Paris !! A GOZAR AMIGOS !!

★ TRIO CARAQUEÑO (salsa & ritmos latinos/Venezuela) ★

Le Trio Caraqueño est composé de trois musiciens charismatiques, Carlos Esposito Kutimba, roi du soneo, qui emporte le public avec lui par son chant puissant et son énergie communicative.

José Almeida, surnommé affectueusement El Cuchy, apporte son talent inégalé à la basse et aux timbales. Son groove inimitable font danser les foules, créant une fusion parfaite entre la basse vibrante et les rythmes percutants.

Felipe Monque, pianiste et flûtiste , apporte une touche de grâce et d’harmonie à l’ensemble.

le Trio Caraqueño enflamme le public avec leur musique envoûtante. Leur son, riche et puissant, évoque l’énergie d’un orchestre, transportant ainsi les spectateurs dans un univers vibrant de la salsa vénézuélienne où la musique et la danse fusionnent pour créer une expérience exaltante.

★ DJ CUCURUCHO (Latino/Caraïbes/Afro/Brazil) ★

Co-fondateur de Radio Groovalizacion et basé Paris, nomade sonore spécialiste de la sono-tropical et les fusions improbables entre la musique afro, caribe, latin, arabe ou indien avec des rythmes urbaines globaux… Ce véritable groove-trotter a partagé des soirées avec artistes internationales comme Bomba Estereo, Seu Jorge, Balkan Beat Box, Salif Keita, Systema Solar, Dhoad Gypsies of Rajasthan, La Yegros ou Chicha Libre. Showcase au Womex 2013.

► https://www.facebook.com/djcucurucho

► http://www.soundcloud.com/musicasmigratorias

► http://www.mixcloud.com/musicasmigratorias

★ BRUNO PUPPIS DJ (Reggaeton / Dancehall / Brazil) ★

Bruno Puppis est un Dj & producteur brésilien de 24 ans qu’habite à Paris depuis 2016. Il a commencé à jouer de la musique à l’adolescence et est devenu professionnel en 2018. Il a commencé à jouer à Sao Paulo dans des magasins de mode, bars, clubs… Avant d’arriver à Paris où il a mixé entre autres dans la célèbre Favela Chic. Il propose un mélange de sonorités actuelles brésiliennes qui vont du Baile Funk à les productions électroniques restant toujours attentif aux tubes de son pays natal qui font kiffé « a galera » dans le dance-floor !!

► https://www.instagram.com/brunopuppis

► https://soundcloud.com/user-50861367

★ GROOVALIZACION DJs (Reggaeton & Urban Tropical) ★

Groovalizacion est un collectif de DJs, journalistes et activistes culturels du monde entier dont les podcasts et Dj sets mettent en évidence les dernières tendances mondiales de musique urbaine et explorent leurs racines locales de l’Afrique à l’Amérique Latine en passant par le Monde Arabe, les Caraïbes ou la Méditerranée. Le collectif et leur web-radio a été créé en 2008 pour promouvoir des rencontres culturelles et l’expérimentation à travers les global grooves. Welcome to the Groovalizacion era amigos !!

► https://www.facebook.com/GroovalizacionRadio

► https://www.groovalizacion.org

► https://www.mixcloud.com/Groovalizacionradio

► https://soundcloud.com/groovalizacion

ALIMENTATION GENERALE

→ Adresse : 64 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris

Métro Oberkampf (L5) / Parmentier (L3)

→ Ouverture des portes : 20h

LOVE-NOUS

Tous nos events/actus sur fb et ig

https://www.facebook.com/baltropicalpaname

https://www.instagram.com/le_bal_tropical_paname

