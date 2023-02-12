ALICE, LA COMEDIE MUSICALE PESTACLES ! CENTRE CULTUREL GERARD PHILIPE CALAIS
ALICE, LA COMEDIE MUSICALE PESTACLES ! CENTRE CULTUREL GERARD PHILIPE, 12 février 2023, CALAIS.
ALICE, LA COMEDIE MUSICALE PESTACLES ! CENTRE CULTUREL GERARD PHILIPE. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-02-12 (2023-02-12 au ) 16:30. Tarif : 7.0 à 7.0 euros.
Le Centre Gerard Philipe (L-22-4923/4925/4926) présente ce spectacle: Informations pratiques :N° informations PMR : 03 21 46 90 47.
CENTRE CULTUREL GERARD PHILIPE CALAIS 450, Rue Auguste Rodin Pas-de-Calais
Le Centre Gerard Philipe (L-22-4923/4925/4926) présente ce spectacle: Informations pratiques :
N° informations PMR : 03 21 46 90 47.
. EUR7.0 7.0 euros