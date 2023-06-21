ALEX Berlin Berlin, 21 juin 2023, Berlin.

Mercredi 21 juin, 20h00 ALEX Berlin

ALEX Berlin Rudolfstraße 1-8, 10245 Berlin Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg Berlin 10245 Friedrichshain Berlin

Alien Grace – We've Never Been Better (Live at Bewake Studio)

Listen to "We've Never Been Better" elsewhere:
https://linktr.ee/aliengrace

DOP: Caio de Siervi, Isabelle Schmitz
https://www.instagram.com/isabelle.m.schmitz/
Editing and Color Grading: Caio de Siervi

Lineup:
Backing vocals: Embla Hällgren, Brita Urstad Toft, Charlotte Colace, Hannah Kelly, Pilar Pimenta
Saxophone: Mark Harrison
Guitar: Dan Ganadon
Bass: Viktor Velinov
Drums: Andrius Mamontovas
Piano and vocals: Elias O. Graversen

Recorded, mixed and mastered by Gavriel August
https://www.instagram.com/gavrielaugust/

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-21T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T21:00:00+02:00

Joana Suslavičiūtė