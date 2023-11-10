Concert de Klone + Lizzard + Hamasaari 171 rue de Bretagne, 10 novembre 2023, Alençon.

Klone

Fer de lance du Metal Progressif français, les poitevins de KLONE sont de retour avec un 8ème album « Le Grand Voyage ». Bien plus qu’une parenthèse enchantée, l’aventure acoustique vécue par Klone avec son album Unplugged (ainsi que l’impressionnante tournée qui a suivi) a aidé le groupe à pousser encore plus loin son sens de la mélodie et sa manière de composer des chansons aussi magnétiques qu’intenses. De là à croire que l’utilisation de l’électricité et de la distorsion furent délaissées, il n’y a qu’un pas. Or, Klone n’a jamais oublié ses racines, ancrées dans un terreau rock. Leur musique aux contours désormais plus progressifs et aériens, renoue avec une certaine forme de puissance que seules les guitares saturées peuvent apporter. Bienvenue dans Le Grand Voyage !

Lizzard

Résolument tourné vers l’international, Lizzard conjugue efficacité et talent grâce à une maîtrise précise de leurs instruments respectifs. Le trio délivre un métal tantôt progressif, tantôt groovy, toujours pourvu d’arrangements inspirés.

Hamasaari

Artisans d’un son à la fois massif et délicat, Hamasaari réunit plusieurs pans des rocks progressifs passés et actuels. S’inspirant des grands noms du style tel que Pink Floyd, Klone, Porcupine Tree ou Karnivool, ils cisèlent et polissent les contours d’un voyage musical et sensoriel..

2023-11-10 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-11-10 . .

171 rue de Bretagne

Alençon 61000 Orne Normandie



Klone

Spearheading the French Progressive Metal scene, the band from Poitou are back with their 8th album « Le Grand Voyage ». Much more than an enchanted parenthesis, the acoustic adventure experienced by Klone with their album Unplugged (as well as the impressive tour that followed) helped the band to push even further their sense of melody and their way of composing songs as magnetic as they are intense. It’s only a short step from there to believe that the use of electricity and distortion were abandoned. But Klone has never forgotten its roots, anchored in a rock soil. Their music, now more progressive and aerial, recovers a certain form of power that only saturated guitars can bring. Welcome to Le Grand Voyage!

Lizzard

Resolutely turned towards the international, Lizzard combines efficiency and talent thanks to a precise control of their respective instruments. The trio delivers a metal sometimes progressive, sometimes groovy, always provided with inspired arrangements.

Hamasaari

Artisans of a sound that is both massive and delicate, Hamasaari brings together many aspects of progressive rock from the past and present. Inspired by the great names of the style such as Pink Floyd, Klone, Porcupine Tree or Karnivool, they chisel and polish the contours of a musical and sensory journey.

Klone

Punta de lanza del Metal Progresivo francés, el grupo de Poitou vuelve con su 8º álbum « Le Grand Voyage ». Mucho más que un paréntesis encantado, la aventura acústica vivida por Klone con su álbum Unplugged (así como la impresionante gira que le siguió) ayudó al grupo a impulsar aún más su sentido de la melodía y su manera de componer canciones tan magnéticas como intensas. De ahí a creer que habían abandonado el uso de la electricidad y la distorsión sólo hay un paso. Pero Klone nunca han olvidado sus raíces en el rock. Su música, ahora más progresiva y aérea, recupera cierta forma de potencia que sólo las guitarras saturadas pueden proporcionar. ¡Bienvenidos a Le Grand Voyage!

Lizzard

Decididamente volcados hacia la escena internacional, Lizzard combina eficacia y talento gracias a un dominio preciso de sus respectivos instrumentos. El trío ofrece un metal a veces progresivo, a veces groovy, siempre con arreglos inspirados.

Hamasaari

Hamasaari son los creadores de un sonido a la vez masivo y delicado, que reúne muchos aspectos del rock progresivo del pasado y del presente. Inspirándose en los grandes nombres del estilo como Pink Floyd, Klone, Porcupine Tree o Karnivool, cincelan y pulen los contornos de un viaje musical y sensorial.

Klone

KLONE aus Poitou, die Speerspitze des französischen Progressive Metal, sind mit ihrem achten Album « Le Grand Voyage » zurückgekehrt. Das akustische Abenteuer, das Klone mit ihrem Unplugged-Album (und der anschließenden beeindruckenden Tournee) erlebten, war mehr als nur ein Zwischenspiel. Es half der Band, ihren Sinn für Melodien und ihre Art, Songs zu schreiben, die ebenso magnetisch wie intensiv sind, noch weiter zu entwickeln. Es ist nur ein kleiner Schritt, um zu glauben, dass der Einsatz von Elektrizität und Verzerrung vernachlässigt wurde. Doch Klone haben nie ihre Wurzeln vergessen, die in der Rockmusik verwurzelt sind. Ihre Musik ist heute progressiver und luftiger, und sie besinnt sich auf eine gewisse Form von Kraft, die nur durch satte Gitarren erreicht werden kann. Willkommen auf der großen Reise!

Lizzard

Lizzard ist konsequent international ausgerichtet und vereint Effizienz und Talent dank der präzisen Beherrschung ihrer jeweiligen Instrumente. Das Trio liefert einen Metal, der mal progressiv, mal groovy und immer mit inspirierenden Arrangements versehen ist.

Hamasaari

Hamasaari, die für einen massiven und gleichzeitig zarten Sound stehen, vereinen verschiedene Bereiche des vergangenen und aktuellen Progressive Rock. Inspiriert von großen Namen wie Pink Floyd, Klone, Porcupine Tree oder Karnivool ziselieren und polieren sie die Konturen einer musikalischen und sensorischen Reise.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-12 par Normandie Tourisme / Orne Tourisme