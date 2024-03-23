FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DES NOTES WEEK-END SALSA Alairac, samedi 23 mars 2024.

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-03-23 20:30:00

fin : 2024-03-23

Soirée en deux parties

1/ Atelier MUSAC du conservatoire de Carcassonne Agglo, salsa

2/ Concert et danse avec HACENOBA SALSA, groupe qui sillonne la France et l’Europe, et collabore avec le tromboniste New-Yorkais Jimmy Bosch. A consommer sans modération !

Avenue du stade

Alairac 11290 Aude Occitanie leprintempsdesnotes@gmail.com



