FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DES NOTES WEEK-END SALSA Alairac
FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DES NOTES WEEK-END SALSA Alairac, samedi 23 mars 2024.
FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DES NOTES WEEK-END SALSA Alairac Aude
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-23 20:30:00
fin : 2024-03-23
Soirée en deux parties
1/ Atelier MUSAC du conservatoire de Carcassonne Agglo, salsa
2/ Concert et danse avec HACENOBA SALSA, groupe qui sillonne la France et l’Europe, et collabore avec le tromboniste New-Yorkais Jimmy Bosch. A consommer sans modération !
EUR.
Avenue du stade
Alairac 11290 Aude Occitanie leprintempsdesnotes@gmail.com
L’événement FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DES NOTES WEEK-END SALSA Alairac a été mis à jour le 2024-01-23 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / Arts Vivants 11
Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda : Alairac