TARAH WHO AK SHELTER Saint-Herblain, 26 novembre 2023, Saint-Herblain.

TARAH WHO Dimanche 26 novembre, 17h00 AK SHELTER

Originaire de Paris, Tarah G. Carpenter a très tôt été accro au rock (dès l’âge de quatorze ans), d’abord en s’initiant en autodidacte à la batterie (car étant une fille, aucun prof ne voulait lui donner de cours !), puis à la basse (elle a d’ailleurs fait ses premières armes dans plusieurs formations Parisiennes comme batteuse et bassiste) et à la guitare (petite anecdote, elle a commencé à apprendre ses accords en utilisant un recueil de chansons d’Alanis Morissette), écrivant elle-même ses paroles elle se retrouve ainsi au chant, puis à la production.

Tarah ayant baigné toute son enfance dans la culture américaine, c’est donc tout naturellement qu’en 2006, avec pour tout bagage une guitare à l’épaule et pas beaucoup de monnaie en poche, elle déménage du Kentucky pour s’installer à Los Angeles et y former Tarah Who? ; rejointe quelque temps après par ses compatriotes français Coralie Hervé à la batterie et Matt Peltcher à la basse.

C’est sous la forme de ce trio (guitare/basse/batterie) que le groupe distille dans L.A, la Cité des Anges, son mélange de Punk/Grunge (Cowpunk), avant de se réduire en 2020 à un duo guitare/batterie, soit l’essentiel du groupe condensé en un noyau d’énergie brute !

AK SHELTER 352 boulevard Marcel Paul, 44800 Saint-Herblain Saint-Herblain 44800 Solvardière Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire

2023-11-26T17:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-26T18:30:00+01:00

garage punk rock