Animations au profit du Téléthon – Aixe-sur-Vienne

Plusieurs animations sont prévues dans le cadre du Téléthon.

-Vendredi 1er/12, 20h30-22h: tournoi de tennis de table . Vente de gâteaux et boissons. Gymnase S. Chazelas.

-Mercredi 6/12, 19h-22h: relais natation à la piscine municipale.

-Samedi 9/12:

Flash mob à 10h, spectacles de danse à 11h, 14h et 16h30 et concert harpe et violon avec Amaëlle et Baptiste à 18h30. Rendez-vous au centre culturel J. Prévert pour ces 3 animations.

Jeux de société dans la salle Yves Montand de 14h à 19h.

Jeux d’extérieur en bois, vente de gâteaux et boissons sous la halle marchande de 14h à 19h et d’où partira aussi une randonnée à 14h avec Cantomarche et Aixe Retraite Sportive et Santé (rando aussi pour PMR).

Tournoi de Futsall catégorie U11 dans le gymnase de Bosmie l’Aiguille de 13h à 19h.

-Dimanche 10/12, 10h-17h: baptême de plongée pour valides et non valides dans la piscine municipale..

Several events are planned as part of the Telethon.

-Friday 1/12, 8.30-10pm: table tennis tournament. Cakes and drinks for sale. Gymnase S. Chazelas gym.

-Wednesday 6/12, 7-10pm: swimming relay at the municipal pool.

-Saturday 9/12:

Flash mob at 10 a.m., dance performances at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and harp and violin concert with Amaëlle and Baptiste at 6:30 p.m. See you at the J. Prévert cultural center for these 3 events.

Board games in the Salle Yves Montand from 2pm to 7pm.

Wooden outdoor games, cakes and drinks for sale in the market hall from 2pm to 7pm, where a hike will also start at 2pm with Cantomarche and Aixe Retraite Sportive et Santé (hike also for PRM).

Futsall tournament, U11 category, in the Bosmie l’Aiguille gymnasium from 1pm to 7pm.

-Sunday 10/12, 10am-5pm: scuba-diving for able-bodied and disabled people at the municipal pool.

En el marco del Telemaratón están previstas varias actividades.

-Viernes 1/12, de 20.30 a 22.00 h: torneo de tenis de mesa. Venta de pasteles y bebidas. Gimnasio S. Gimnasio Chazelas.

-Miércoles 6/12, de 19.00 a 22.00 h: relevos de natación en la piscina municipal.

-Sábado 9/12:

Flash mob a las 10h, espectáculos de danza a las 11h, 14h y 16h30 y concierto de arpa y violín con Amaëlle y Baptiste a las 18h30. Cita en el centro cultural J. Prévert para estos 3 eventos.

Juegos de mesa en la sala Yves Montand de 14:00 a 19:00 h.

Juegos de madera al aire libre, venta de pasteles y bebidas en la sala del mercado de 14:00 a 19:00 h, donde también comenzará una marcha a las 14:00 h con Cantomarche y Aixe Retraite Sportive et Santé (marcha también para PMR).

Torneo de fútbol sala de categoría sub-11 en el gimnasio de Bosmie l’Aiguille, de 13:00 a 19:00 h.

-Domingo 10/12, de 10.00 a 17.00 h: primera inmersión para sanos y discapacitados en la piscina municipal.

Im Rahmen des Telethon sind mehrere Veranstaltungen geplant.

-Freitag, 1.12., 20.30-22.00 Uhr: Tischtennisturnier. Verkauf von Kuchen und Getränken. Turnhalle S. Chazelas.

-Mittwoch, 6.12., 19.00-22.00 Uhr: Staffelschwimmen im städtischen Schwimmbad.

-Samstag, 9.12:

Flash Mob um 10 Uhr, Tanzvorführungen um 11, 14 und 16:30 Uhr und Harfen- und Geigenkonzert mit Amaëlle und Baptiste um 18:30 Uhr. Treffpunkt für alle drei Veranstaltungen ist das Kulturzentrum J. Prévert.

Gesellschaftsspiele im Saal Yves Montand von 14 bis 19 Uhr.

Spiele aus Holz im Freien, Verkauf von Kuchen und Getränken in der Markthalle von 14 bis 19 Uhr, von wo aus um 14 Uhr auch eine Wanderung mit Cantomarche und Aixe Retraite Sportive et Santé (Wanderung auch für Behinderte) startet.

Futsall-Turnier der Kategorie U11 in der Sporthalle von Bosmie l’Aiguille von 13 bis 19 Uhr.

-Sonntag, 10.12., 10.00-17.00 Uhr: Schnuppertauchen für Behinderte und Nichtbehinderte im städtischen Schwimmbad.

