Raid Bol d’eau Aixe-sur-Vienne, 3 septembre 2023, Aixe-sur-Vienne.

Aixe-sur-Vienne,Haute-Vienne

17ème Bol d’eau en 2023, ce raid multi-sports nature aura lieu dimanche 3 septembre et est organisé par le Club de canoë-kayak d’Aixe-sur-Vienne et de St Victurnien.

3 épreuves: course à pied, canoë et VTT par équipe de 2.

Les 3 formats d’épreuves du « Bol d’Eau » 2023 sont :

Le grand raid (+ de 16 ans), composé de 11 km de course à pied, 6 km de canoë et 24 km de VTT.

Le raid light (+ de 14 ans), composé de 9 km de course à pied, 6 km de canoë et 16 km de VTT.

Le raid découverte (1 à 2 enfants de 10 à 13 ans accompagné(s) d’un adulte), une nouveauté en 2023, non chronométré, composé de 2,5 km de course à pied, 6 km de canoë et 6,5 km de bike enfant.

Départ à 9h00 place René Gillet (dossards sous la halle)

Gratuit pour le public. Tombola à 2€: un stand up paddle à gagner.

Sur inscription au 06 01 13 80 34 ou 05 55 70 29 27 – aixeck@gmail.com

(payant uniquement pour les équipages)..

2023-09-03 fin : 2023-09-03 . .

Aixe-sur-Vienne 87700 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



the 17th Bol d’eau in 2023, this multi-sport raid will take place on Sunday September 3 and is organized by the Aixe-sur-Vienne and St Victurnien canoe-kayak clubs.

3 events: running, canoeing and mountain biking in teams of 2.

The 3 event formats for the 2023 « Bol d?Eau » are :

The grand raid (+ 16 years), comprising 11 km of running, 6 km of canoeing and 24 km of mountain biking.

The raid light (+ 14 years), comprising 9 km of running, 6 km of canoeing and 16 km of mountain biking.

The raid découverte (1 to 2 children aged 10 to 13 accompanied by an adult), new in 2023, non-timed, comprising 2.5 km run, 6 km canoe and 6.5 km child’s bike.

Starts at 9:00 a.m. in Place René Gillet (bibs under the covered market)

Free for the public. 2? raffle: a stand-up paddle to be won.

Registration on 06 01 13 80 34 or 05 55 70 29 27 – aixeck@gmail.com

(paying for crews only).

17º Bol d’eau en 2023, este raid multideportivo tendrá lugar el domingo 3 de septiembre y está organizado por los clubes de canoa-kayak de Aixe-sur-Vienne y St Victurnien.

3 pruebas: carrera a pie, piragüismo y bicicleta de montaña en equipos de 2 personas.

Los formatos de las 3 pruebas de la Bol d’Eau 2023 son :

El Grand Raid (mayores de 16 años), que comprende 11 km de carrera a pie, 6 km de canoa y 24 km de bicicleta de montaña.

El raid light (+ de 14 años), compuesto por 9 km de carrera, 6 km de canoa y 16 km de bicicleta de montaña.

El raid descubrimiento (1 o 2 niños de 10 a 13 años acompañados por un adulto), nuevo en 2023, no cronometrado, compuesto por 2,5 km de carrera, 6 km de canoa y 6,5 km de bicicleta infantil.

Salida a las 9.00 h en la plaza René Gillet (dorsales bajo el mercado cubierto)

Gratuito para el público. Sorteo de un stand-up paddle.

Para inscribirse, llame al 06 01 13 80 34 o al 05 55 70 29 27 – aixeck@gmail.com

(sólo para las tripulaciones).

bol d’eau im Jahr 2023 findet am Sonntag, den 3. September, statt und wird vom Kanu- und Kajakclub Aixe-sur-Vienne und St Victurnien organisiert.

3 Wettkämpfe: Laufen, Kanu und Mountainbike in Zweierteams.

Die 3 Wettkampfformate des « Bol d’Eau » 2023 sind:

Der große Raid (über 16 Jahre), bestehend aus 11 km Laufen, 6 km Kanu und 24 km Mountainbike.

Raid light (ab 14 Jahren), bestehend aus 9 km Laufen, 6 km Kanu und 16 km Mountainbike.

Le raid découverte (1 bis 2 Kinder zwischen 10 und 13 Jahren in Begleitung eines Erwachsenen), eine Neuheit im Jahr 2023, ohne Zeitmessung, bestehend aus 2,5 km Laufen, 6 km Kanu und 6,5 km Kinder-Bike.

Start um 9.00 Uhr auf dem Place René Gillet (Startnummern unter der Halle)

Kostenlos für die Öffentlichkeit. Tombola für 2?: ein Stand up Paddle zu gewinnen.

Anmeldung erforderlich unter 06 01 13 80 34 oder 05 55 70 29 27 – aixeck@gmail.com

(nur für Mannschaften kostenpflichtig).

Mise à jour le 2023-07-13 par OT Val de Vienne