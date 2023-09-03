Raid Bol d’eau Aixe-sur-Vienne
Raid Bol d’eau Aixe-sur-Vienne, 3 septembre 2023, Aixe-sur-Vienne.
Aixe-sur-Vienne,Haute-Vienne
17ème Bol d’eau en 2023, ce raid multi-sports nature aura lieu dimanche 3 septembre et est organisé par le Club de canoë-kayak d’Aixe-sur-Vienne et de St Victurnien.
3 épreuves: course à pied, canoë et VTT par équipe de 2.
Les 3 formats d’épreuves du « Bol d’Eau » 2023 sont :
Le grand raid (+ de 16 ans), composé de 11 km de course à pied, 6 km de canoë et 24 km de VTT.
Le raid light (+ de 14 ans), composé de 9 km de course à pied, 6 km de canoë et 16 km de VTT.
Le raid découverte (1 à 2 enfants de 10 à 13 ans accompagné(s) d’un adulte), une nouveauté en 2023, non chronométré, composé de 2,5 km de course à pied, 6 km de canoë et 6,5 km de bike enfant.
Départ à 9h00 place René Gillet (dossards sous la halle)
Gratuit pour le public. Tombola à 2€: un stand up paddle à gagner.
Sur inscription au 06 01 13 80 34 ou 05 55 70 29 27 – aixeck@gmail.com
(payant uniquement pour les équipages)..
2023-09-03 fin : 2023-09-03 . .
Aixe-sur-Vienne 87700 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
the 17th Bol d’eau in 2023, this multi-sport raid will take place on Sunday September 3 and is organized by the Aixe-sur-Vienne and St Victurnien canoe-kayak clubs.
3 events: running, canoeing and mountain biking in teams of 2.
The 3 event formats for the 2023 « Bol d?Eau » are :
The grand raid (+ 16 years), comprising 11 km of running, 6 km of canoeing and 24 km of mountain biking.
The raid light (+ 14 years), comprising 9 km of running, 6 km of canoeing and 16 km of mountain biking.
The raid découverte (1 to 2 children aged 10 to 13 accompanied by an adult), new in 2023, non-timed, comprising 2.5 km run, 6 km canoe and 6.5 km child’s bike.
Starts at 9:00 a.m. in Place René Gillet (bibs under the covered market)
Free for the public. 2? raffle: a stand-up paddle to be won.
Registration on 06 01 13 80 34 or 05 55 70 29 27 – aixeck@gmail.com
(paying for crews only).
17º Bol d’eau en 2023, este raid multideportivo tendrá lugar el domingo 3 de septiembre y está organizado por los clubes de canoa-kayak de Aixe-sur-Vienne y St Victurnien.
3 pruebas: carrera a pie, piragüismo y bicicleta de montaña en equipos de 2 personas.
Los formatos de las 3 pruebas de la Bol d’Eau 2023 son :
El Grand Raid (mayores de 16 años), que comprende 11 km de carrera a pie, 6 km de canoa y 24 km de bicicleta de montaña.
El raid light (+ de 14 años), compuesto por 9 km de carrera, 6 km de canoa y 16 km de bicicleta de montaña.
El raid descubrimiento (1 o 2 niños de 10 a 13 años acompañados por un adulto), nuevo en 2023, no cronometrado, compuesto por 2,5 km de carrera, 6 km de canoa y 6,5 km de bicicleta infantil.
Salida a las 9.00 h en la plaza René Gillet (dorsales bajo el mercado cubierto)
Gratuito para el público. Sorteo de un stand-up paddle.
Para inscribirse, llame al 06 01 13 80 34 o al 05 55 70 29 27 – aixeck@gmail.com
(sólo para las tripulaciones).
bol d’eau im Jahr 2023 findet am Sonntag, den 3. September, statt und wird vom Kanu- und Kajakclub Aixe-sur-Vienne und St Victurnien organisiert.
3 Wettkämpfe: Laufen, Kanu und Mountainbike in Zweierteams.
Die 3 Wettkampfformate des « Bol d’Eau » 2023 sind:
Der große Raid (über 16 Jahre), bestehend aus 11 km Laufen, 6 km Kanu und 24 km Mountainbike.
Raid light (ab 14 Jahren), bestehend aus 9 km Laufen, 6 km Kanu und 16 km Mountainbike.
Le raid découverte (1 bis 2 Kinder zwischen 10 und 13 Jahren in Begleitung eines Erwachsenen), eine Neuheit im Jahr 2023, ohne Zeitmessung, bestehend aus 2,5 km Laufen, 6 km Kanu und 6,5 km Kinder-Bike.
Start um 9.00 Uhr auf dem Place René Gillet (Startnummern unter der Halle)
Kostenlos für die Öffentlichkeit. Tombola für 2?: ein Stand up Paddle zu gewinnen.
Anmeldung erforderlich unter 06 01 13 80 34 oder 05 55 70 29 27 – aixeck@gmail.com
(nur für Mannschaften kostenpflichtig).
Mise à jour le 2023-07-13 par OT Val de Vienne