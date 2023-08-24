Biblio’transat Aixe-sur-Vienne, 24 août 2023, Aixe-sur-Vienne.

Aixe-sur-Vienne,Haute-Vienne

Comme chaque année depuis quelques temps, la bibliothèque Simone Veil d’Aixe-sur-Vienne organise un biblio’transat jeudi 24 août.

Rendez-vous est donné à tous dans le parc de la bibliothèque, rue Georges Emmanuel Clancier.

Au programme: des transats et des petites histoires racontées par les bibliothécaires.

De quoi passer un moment convivial et relaxant.

Une sélection de livres sera également mise à disposition.

Animation d’une durée de 45 minutes et gratuite.

Renseignements et réservations au 05 55 70 25 91..

2023-08-24 fin : 2023-08-24 12:00:00. EUR.

Aixe-sur-Vienne 87700 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



As it has every year for some time, the Simone Veil library in Aixe-sur-Vienne is organizing a biblio’transat on Thursday August 24.

The event takes place in the library grounds on rue Georges Emmanuel Clancier.

On the program: deckchairs and stories told by librarians.

All in all, it’s a great way to spend a friendly, relaxing moment.

A selection of books will also be available.

Activities last 45 minutes and are free of charge.

Information and reservations on 05 55 70 25 91.

Como cada año desde hace algún tiempo, la biblioteca Simone Veil de Aixe-sur-Vienne organiza un biblio’transat el jueves 24 de agosto.

La cita es en el recinto de la biblioteca, en la calle Georges Emmanuel Clancier.

En el programa: tumbonas y cuentos contados por los bibliotecarios.

Será una velada relajante y distendida.

También habrá disponible una selección de libros.

Las actividades duran 45 minutos y son gratuitas.

Información y reservas en el 05 55 70 25 91.

Wie jedes Jahr seit einiger Zeit organisiert die Bibliothek Simone Veil in Aixe-sur-Vienne am Donnerstag, den 24. August, einen Biblio’transat.

Treffpunkt ist der Park der Bibliothek in der Rue Georges Emmanuel Clancier.

Auf dem Programm stehen Liegestühle und kleine Geschichten, die von den Bibliothekarinnen erzählt werden.

So können Sie einen geselligen und entspannenden Moment verbringen.

Eine Auswahl an Büchern wird ebenfalls zur Verfügung gestellt.

Die Veranstaltung dauert 45 Minuten und ist kostenlos.

Informationen und Reservierungen unter 05 55 70 25 91.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-11 par OT Val de Vienne