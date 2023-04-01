Exposition « Du noir à la couleur » au Temps de Vivre Aixe-sur-Vienne
Exposition « Du noir à la couleur » au Temps de Vivre, 1 avril 2023, Aixe-sur-Vienne.
Exposition sur le mois d’avril dans la véranda du Café-librairie et tiers-lieu du Temps de Vivre sur le thème « Du noir à la couleur » de Latchezara Couturier.
A découvrir: des peintures et des photographies..
Vendredi 2023-04-01 à ; fin : 2023-04-30 . .
Aixe-sur-Vienne 87700 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Exhibition during the month of April in the veranda of the Café-library and third place of the Temps de Vivre on the theme « From black to color » of Latchezara Couturier.
To discover: paintings and photographs.
Exposición durante el mes de abril en la veranda del Café-librairie y tercer lugar del Temps de Vivre sobre el tema « Del negro al color » de Latchezara Couturier.
A descubrir: pinturas y fotografías.
Ausstellung im April auf der Veranda des Café-librairie et tiers-lieu du Temps de Vivre zum Thema « Du noir à la couleur » von Latchezara Couturier.
Zu sehen sind Gemälde und Fotografien.
Mise à jour le 2023-04-07 par OT d’Aixe-sur-Vienne