Exposition « Du noir à la couleur » au Temps de Vivre, 1 avril 2023, Aixe-sur-Vienne.

Exposition sur le mois d’avril dans la véranda du Café-librairie et tiers-lieu du Temps de Vivre sur le thème « Du noir à la couleur » de Latchezara Couturier.

A découvrir: des peintures et des photographies..

Vendredi 2023-04-01 à ; fin : 2023-04-30 . .

Aixe-sur-Vienne 87700 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Exhibition during the month of April in the veranda of the Café-library and third place of the Temps de Vivre on the theme « From black to color » of Latchezara Couturier.

To discover: paintings and photographs.

Exposición durante el mes de abril en la veranda del Café-librairie y tercer lugar del Temps de Vivre sobre el tema « Del negro al color » de Latchezara Couturier.

A descubrir: pinturas y fotografías.

Ausstellung im April auf der Veranda des Café-librairie et tiers-lieu du Temps de Vivre zum Thema « Du noir à la couleur » von Latchezara Couturier.

Zu sehen sind Gemälde und Fotografien.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-07 par OT d’Aixe-sur-Vienne