Passerelles ouvre le bal ! 23 Rue Gaston de Saporta, 9 juin 2023, Aix-en-Provence.

Passerelles, service éducatif et socio-artistique du Festival, ouvre le bal d’Aix en juin lors d’un week-end..

2023-06-09 à ; fin : 2023-06-10 . .

23 Rue Gaston de Saporta Hôtel Maynier d’Oppède

Aix-en-Provence 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Passerelles, the Festival’s educational and socio-artistic service, opens the Aix ball in June during a weekend.

Passerelles, el servicio educativo y socioartístico del Festival, abre el baile de Aix en junio durante un fin de semana.

Passerelles, die pädagogische und sozio-künstlerische Abteilung des Festivals, eröffnet im Juni an einem Wochenende den Ball in Aix.

Mise à jour le 2023-02-24 par Office de Tourisme d’Aix en Provence