Nos corps vivants 1 Place Victor Schloecher, 25 mai 2023, Aix-en-Provence.

Arthur Perole danse comme on aime, l’émotion à fleur de peau. Nous l’accueillons ce printemps pour deux moments précieux au Théâtre du Bois de l’Aune..

2023-05-25 à 19:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-25 . .

1 Place Victor Schloecher Jas de Bouffan

Aix-en-Provence 13090 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Arthur Perole dances the way we like, with emotion on the skin. We welcome him this spring for two precious moments at the Théâtre du Bois de l’Aune.

Arthur Perole baila como a nosotros nos gusta bailar, con la emoción a flor de piel. Le damos la bienvenida esta primavera para dos momentos preciosos en el Théâtre du Bois de l’Aune.

Arthur Perole tanzt, wie man es liebt, mit Emotionen, die bis auf die Haut gehen. Wir begrüßen ihn diesen Frühling für zwei kostbare Momente im Théâtre du Bois de l’Aune.

