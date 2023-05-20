Etape de création – Waka | Eric Minh Cuong Castaing 109 Avenue Du Petit Barthélémy, 20 mai 2023, Aix-en-Provence.

Entre récit documentaire, cinéma et stand up d’ado se destinant à une carrière d’artistes, le spectacle voyage autour du répertoire musical engagé des Waka Starz, groupe d’ado qui fait des millions de vues sur YouTube..

2023-05-20 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-20 . .

109 Avenue Du Petit Barthélémy 3 bis f, lieu d’arts contemporains

Aix-en-Provence 13617 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Between documentary, cinema and stand up of teenagers destined to a career of artists, the show travels around the musical repertoire of the Waka Starz, a group of teenagers that makes millions of views on YouTube.

En parte documental, en parte película, en parte comedia stand-up, el espectáculo recorre el comprometido repertorio musical de los Waka Starz, una banda adolescente con millones de visitas en YouTube.

Die Show ist eine Mischung aus dokumentarischer Erzählung, Film und Stand Up von Teenagern, die eine Künstlerkarriere anstreben, und umkreist das engagierte Musikrepertoire der Waka Starz, einer Teenagergruppe, die Millionen von Klicks auf YouTube hat.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par Office de Tourisme d’Aix en Provence