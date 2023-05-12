Art’Buste – « 4 mois sur ma biosphère » 37 Boulevard Aristide Briand Aix-en-Provence Catégories d’Évènement: Aix-en-Provence

Bouches-du-Rhône

Art’Buste – « 4 mois sur ma biosphère » 37 Boulevard Aristide Briand, 12 mai 2023, Aix-en-Provence. Projection en pleine air du film documentaire « 4 mois sur ma biosphère » de Laurent Sardi et Corentin De Chatelperron..

2023-05-12 à 21:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-12 22:30:00. .

37 Boulevard Aristide Briand Le Repère Jeunesse

Aix-en-Provence 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Open air screening of the documentary film « 4 mois sur ma biosphère » by Laurent Sardi and Corentin De Chatelperron. Proyección al aire libre del documental « 4 mois sur ma biosphère » de Laurent Sardi y Corentin De Chatelperron. Open-Air-Vorführung des Dokumentarfilms « 4 mois sur ma biosphère » (4 Monate in meiner Biosphäre) von Laurent Sardi und Corentin De Chatelperron. Mise à jour le 2023-04-07 par Office de Tourisme d’Aix en Provence

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Aix-en-Provence, Bouches-du-Rhône Autres Lieu 37 Boulevard Aristide Briand Adresse 37 Boulevard Aristide Briand Le Repère Jeunesse Ville Aix-en-Provence Departement Bouches-du-Rhône Lieu Ville 37 Boulevard Aristide Briand Aix-en-Provence

37 Boulevard Aristide Briand Aix-en-Provence Bouches-du-Rhône https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/aix-en-provence/

Art’Buste – « 4 mois sur ma biosphère » 37 Boulevard Aristide Briand 2023-05-12 was last modified: by Art’Buste – « 4 mois sur ma biosphère » 37 Boulevard Aristide Briand 37 Boulevard Aristide Briand 12 mai 2023 37 Boulevard Aristide Briand Aix-en-Provence

Aix-en-Provence Bouches-du-Rhône