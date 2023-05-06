Petites cosmogonies 3 Rue Des Epinaux, 6 mai 2023, Aix-en-Provence.

Après des études scientifiques et dix années consacrées à la peinture, Patrick Bailly-Maître-Grand travaille avec les outils photographiques depuis 1980.

Exposition proposée avec la complicité de la galerie baudoin lebon (Paris).

2023-05-06 à 10:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-24 18:30:00. .

3 Rue Des Epinaux Galerie Parallax

Aix-en-Provence 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



After scientific studies and ten years devoted to painting, Patrick Bailly-Maître-Grand has worked with photographic tools since 1980.

Exhibition proposed with the complicity of the gallery baudoin lebon (Paris)

Tras estudios científicos y diez años dedicados a la pintura, Patrick Bailly-Maître-Grand trabaja con herramientas fotográficas desde 1980.

Exposición propuesta con la complicidad de la galerie baudoin lebon (París)

Nach einem wissenschaftlichen Studium und zehn Jahren, die er der Malerei widmete, arbeitet Patrick Bailly-Maître-Grand seit 1980 mit fotografischen Werkzeugen.

Die Ausstellung wird in Zusammenarbeit mit der Galerie baudoin lebon (Paris) organisiert

