Rando Mob Nocturne AIRIE Groléjac, 16 septembre 2023, Groléjac.

Groléjac,Dordogne

Départ de la mairie à 21 heures

Limitée à 40 participants

Rando et repas : 15 €

Tourin – fromage – tarte aux pommes – café.

Eclairage et gilet jaune obligatoire.

2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-16 . EUR.

AIRIE Mairie

Groléjac 24250 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Departure from Town Hall at 9 p.m

Limited to 40 participants

Hike and meal: 15 ?

Tourin – cheese – apple pie – coffee.

Lighting and yellow vest compulsory

Salida del ayuntamiento a las 21.00 horas

Limitado a 40 participantes

Paseo y comida: 15

Tourin – queso – tarta de manzana – café.

Iluminación y chaleco amarillo obligatorios

Start am Rathaus um 21 Uhr

Begrenzt auf 40 Teilnehmer

Wanderung und Essen: 15 ?

Tourin – Käse – Apfelkuchen – Kaffee.

Beleuchtung und gelbe Weste sind Pflicht

Mise à jour le 2023-09-12 par Périgord Noir Vallée Dordogne