Rando Mob Nocturne AIRIE Groléjac
Rando Mob Nocturne AIRIE Groléjac, 16 septembre 2023, Groléjac.
Groléjac,Dordogne
Départ de la mairie à 21 heures
Limitée à 40 participants
Rando et repas : 15 €
Tourin – fromage – tarte aux pommes – café.
Eclairage et gilet jaune obligatoire.
2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-16 . EUR.
AIRIE Mairie
Groléjac 24250 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Departure from Town Hall at 9 p.m
Limited to 40 participants
Hike and meal: 15 ?
Tourin – cheese – apple pie – coffee.
Lighting and yellow vest compulsory
Salida del ayuntamiento a las 21.00 horas
Limitado a 40 participantes
Paseo y comida: 15
Tourin – queso – tarta de manzana – café.
Iluminación y chaleco amarillo obligatorios
Start am Rathaus um 21 Uhr
Begrenzt auf 40 Teilnehmer
Wanderung und Essen: 15 ?
Tourin – Käse – Apfelkuchen – Kaffee.
Beleuchtung und gelbe Weste sind Pflicht
Mise à jour le 2023-09-12 par Périgord Noir Vallée Dordogne