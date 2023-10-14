Bach is back airial de bouricos route de labouheyre Pontenx-les-Forges, 14 octobre 2023, Pontenx-les-Forges.

Pontenx-les-Forges,Landes

« BACH IS BACk », Organisé par l’ACAP PONTENX et toute son équipe ;

BOURICOS LE SAMEDI 14 OCT DE 11H A 20H // la folle journée bach

(en invité exceptionnel Vincent LE TEXIER , l’un des meilleurs barytons sur la scène internationale à l’heure actuelle , dans la cantate 82 de BACH)

Une DIZAINIE de GROUPES MUSICAUX se produiront dans différents sites de l’airial.

dont la magnifique CHAPELLE.

Et de temps en temps , Christiano et Marco , deux MUSICIENS BOLIVIENS mettront bach aux

Couleurs Sud-américaine et Flamenca.

Les couleursnotes de bach s’afficheront sur un drap blanc grâce à l’inspiration de SergeKHAKHOULIA,,

« PERFORMER ARTISTIQUE » .

à 11H30 , DANSE sur une chaconne de BACH , par la compagnie de Lauriane CHAMMING’S .

(deux danseurs , un violoncelle)

ENTREE délivrée sous forme de PASS JOURNEE à 10 euros , chèque ou liquide.

BUVETTE , sandwiches , crêpes..

2023-10-14 fin : 2023-10-14 20:00:00. .

airial de bouricos route de labouheyre

Pontenx-les-Forges 40200 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



« BACH IS BACk », organized by ACAP PONTENX and its team;

BOURICOS SATURDAY 14 OCT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM // la folle journée bach

(special guest Vincent LE TEXIER , one of the finest baritones on the international scene today, in BACH?s cantata 82)

A DIZAINIA OF MUSICAL GROUPS will perform at various sites on the Arial.

including the magnificent CHAPEL.

And from time to time, Christiano and Marco, two BOLIVIAN MUSICIANS, will put Bach in South American

South American and Flamenco colors.

The colors of Bach will be displayed on a white sheet thanks to the inspiration of SergeKHAKHOULIA,,

« ARTISTIC PERFORMER.

at 11:30 am, DANCE to a BACH chaconne, by Lauriane CHAMMING?S company.

(two dancers, one cello)

ENTRY issued in the form of a DAY PASS at 10 euros, check or cash.

BUVETTE , sandwiches , crêpes.

« BACH ES BACk », organizado por ACAP PONTENX y su equipo;

BOURICOS EL SÁBADO 14 DE OCT DE 11 A 20h // la folle journée bach

(invitado especial Vincent LE TEXIER , uno de los mejores barítonos del panorama internacional actual, en la cantata 82 de BACH)

UNA DIZAINIA DE GRUPOS MUSICALES actuará en diferentes lugares del Airial.

incluida la magnífica CAPILLA.

Y de vez en cuando, Christiano y Marco, dos MÚSICOS BOLIVIANOS pondrán Bach en colores sudamericanos

Colores sudamericanos y flamencos.

Los colores de Bach se desplegarán sobre una sábana blanca gracias a la inspiración de SergeKHAKHOULIA,,

« UN INTÉRPRETE ARTÍSTICO.

a las 11:30 h, BAILE al ritmo de una chacona de BACH, por la compañía de Lauriane CHAMMING.

(dos bailarines, un violonchelo)

ENTRADA en forma de PASE DE DÍA a 10 euros, cheque o efectivo.

BUVETTE , bocadillos , crêpes.

« BACH IS BACk », Organisiert von ACAP PONTENX und seinem Team;

BOURICOS AM SAMSTAG, 14. OKT VON 11 UHR BIS 20 UHR // la folle journée bach

(als außergewöhnlicher Gast Vincent LE TEXIER , einer der besten Baritone auf der internationalen Bühne zur Zeit, in der Kantate 82 von BACH)

DIZAINIE MUSIKGRUPPEN werden an verschiedenen Orten des Airials auftreten.

darunter die wunderschöne KAPELLE.

Und von Zeit zu Zeit werden Christiano und Marco, zwei BOLIVIENISCHE MUSIKER, Bach in einen

Südamerikanische und Flamenco-Farben.

Dank der Inspiration von SergeKHAKHOULIA,… werden die Farben von Bach auf einem weißen Laken dargestellt,

« ARTISTIC PERFORMER ».

um 11.30 Uhr tanzt das Ensemble von Lauriane CHAMMING?S zu einer Chaconne von BACH.

(zwei Tänzer, ein Cello)

EINTRITT wird in Form eines Tagespasses zu 10 Euro ausgestellt, Scheck oder Bargeld.

BUVETTE , Sandwiches , Crêpes.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par OT Mimizan