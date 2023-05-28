PIQUE-NIQUE CHEZ LES VIGNERONS- DOMAINE LES TUILERIES Aigne
Vous pourrez déguster les vins que vous choisirez pour accompagner votre repas tiré du sac (ou préparé sur place si le domaine propose une petite restauration).
Possibilité de grillades (payant, sur réservation)
Pique-Nique et Animations
Marché de producteurs le dimanche matin
Randonnée possible au départ du domaine
Jeux pour enfants
Dégustations commentées.
2023-05-28 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-29 14:00:00. .
Aigne 34210 Hérault Occitanie
You will be able to taste the wines you choose to accompany your packed lunch (or prepared on the spot if the domain proposes a small restoration).
Possibility of grilling (paying, on reservation)
Picnic and animations
Producers’ market on Sunday morning
Hiking possible from the domain
Games for children
Commented tastings
Podrá degustar los vinos que elija para acompañar su almuerzo para llevar (o preparado in situ si la finca ofrece un pequeño servicio de catering).
Posibilidad de asar a la parrilla (de pago, previa reserva)
Picnic y animación
Mercado de agricultores los domingos por la mañana
Posibilidad de senderismo desde la finca
Juegos para niños
Degustaciones guiadas
Sie können die Weine probieren, die Sie zu Ihrem Essen aus dem Rucksack (oder vor Ort zubereitet, wenn das Weingut einen kleinen Imbiss anbietet) auswählen.
Möglichkeit zum Grillen (kostenpflichtig, auf Vorbestellung)
Picknick und Animationen
Bauernmarkt am Sonntagmorgen
Wanderungen vom Landgut aus möglich
Spiele für Kinder
Kommentierte Weinproben
