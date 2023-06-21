AHA-Berlin e.V. Berlin Berlin
AHA-Berlin e.V. Berlin, 21 juin 2023, Berlin.
Mercredi 21 juin, 20h10 AHA-Berlin e.V.
AHA-Berlin e.V. Monumentenstr. 13, 10829 Berlin Berlin 10829 Schöneberg Berlin [{« link »: « https://www.aha-berlin.de »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/aha.berlin.ev »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «
« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@aha_berlin) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/317733739_642451984290530_8929074186318951023_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=104&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=ZP3DyLM2_yQAX8JonjM&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfAOewM01wopGkcxyWG3Ym5T0NtOQxb_22-mGjNeZvt3kw&oe=64A51AAD », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/aha_berlin/ », « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/aha_berlin/ »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-06-21T20:10:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T21:00:00+02:00
2023-06-21T20:10:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T21:00:00+02:00
AHA-Berlin e.V.