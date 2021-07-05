AGORA SPORT Palavas-les-Flots Palavas-les-Flots
AGORA SPORT Palavas-les-Flots, 5 juillet 2021-5 juillet 2021, Palavas-les-Flots.
AGORA SPORT 2021-07-05 08:30:00 – 2021-07-05 19:30:00
Palavas-les-Flots Hérault
Agora Sport – Sport gratuit offert par la ville
Kiosky – Plage rive gauche
Les cours seront dispensés du lundi au vendredi sans réservation
3 cours par jours
PROGRAMME :
LUNDI
8h30/9h30 Yoga
9h30/10h30 Circuit Training
18h30/19h30 Bootcamp
MARDI
8h30/9h30 Pilates
9h30/10h30 Aqua marche
18h30/19h30 Zumba
MERCREDI
8h30/9h30 Yoga
9h30/10h30 Total Renfo
18h30/19h30 Cardi Boxing
JEUDI
8h30/9h30 Pilates
9h30/10h30 Circuit Training
18h30/19h30 Zumba
VENDREDI
8h30/9h30 Yoga
9h30/10h30 Total Renfo
18h30/19h30 Circuit Training
SAMEDI
8h30/9h30 Wake up
9h30/10h30 TCircuit Training
18h30/19h30 Zumba
contact@agorasportconcept.fr http://www.agorasportconcept.fr/
dernière mise à jour : 2021-06-18 par