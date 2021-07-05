Palavas-les-Flots Palavas-les-Flots Hérault, Palavas-les-Flots AGORA SPORT Palavas-les-Flots Palavas-les-Flots Catégories d’évènement: Hérault

Palavas-les-Flots

AGORA SPORT 2021-07-05 08:30:00 – 2021-07-05 19:30:00
Palavas-les-Flots

Palavas-les-Flots Hérault Agora Sport – Sport gratuit offert par la ville

Kiosky – Plage rive gauche

Les cours seront dispensés du lundi au vendredi sans réservation

3 cours par jours PROGRAMME : LUNDI

8h30/9h30 Yoga

9h30/10h30 Circuit Training

18h30/19h30 Bootcamp MARDI

8h30/9h30 Pilates

9h30/10h30 Aqua marche

18h30/19h30 Zumba MERCREDI

8h30/9h30 Yoga

9h30/10h30 Total Renfo

18h30/19h30 Cardi Boxing JEUDI

8h30/9h30 Pilates

9h30/10h30 Circuit Training

18h30/19h30 Zumba VENDREDI

8h30/9h30 Yoga

9h30/10h30 Total Renfo

18h30/19h30 Circuit Training SAMEDI

8h30/9h30 Wake up

9h30/10h30 TCircuit Training

18h30/19h30 Zumba Agora Sport – Sport gratuit offert par la ville

Kiosky – Plage rive gauche

Les cours seront dispensés du lundi au vendredi sans réservation

