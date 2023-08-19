Garonne en fête Agen, 19 août 2023, Agen.

Agen,Lot-et-Garonne

Tous les plaisir de la plage en Bord de Garonne !.

Plus d’infos et programme sur :

https://www.agglo-agen.net/mes-loisirs/garonne-en-fete-533.html.

2023-08-19 fin : 2023-08-19 19:00:00. EUR.

Agen 47000 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



All the pleasures of the beach on the banks of the Garonne!

More info and program on :

https://www.agglo-agen.net/mes-loisirs/garonne-en-fete-533.html

¡Todos los placeres de la playa a orillas del Garona!

Más información y programa en :

https://www.agglo-agen.net/mes-loisirs/garonne-en-fete-533.html

Alle Strandfreuden am Bord de Garonne!

Weitere Informationen und Programm auf :

https://www.agglo-agen.net/mes-loisirs/garonne-en-fete-533.html

