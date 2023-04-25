BALADE « ARTISTICO POETIQUE » Agen-d'Aveyron
BALADE « ARTISTICO POETIQUE », 25 avril 2023, Agen-d'Aveyron.
14h-17h .se reconnecter à soi par la nature. 25 €/personne, goûter sauvage offert Inscriptions obligatoires : 06 72 95 65 54..
Agen-d’Aveyron 12630 Aveyron Occitanie
14h-17h .reconnect to oneself through nature. 25 ?/person, wild snack offered Registration required: 06 72 95 65 54.
14.00-17.00 h. Reconecta contigo mismo a través de la naturaleza. 25 €/persona, se ofrece un tentempié silvestre Inscripción obligatoria: 06 72 95 65 54.
14h-17h .sich durch die Natur wieder mit sich selbst verbinden. 25 ?/Person, wilder Snack gratis Anmeldung erforderlich: 06 72 95 65 54.
