LES HIVERNALES AU MAIL DE ROCHELONGUE Agde, 28 décembre 2023 15:30, Agde.

Agde,Hérault

Animations et jeux pour enfants organisés par l’association Cap Avenir du Mail de Rochelongue..

2023-12-28 15:30:00 fin : 2023-12-30 18:30:00. .

Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie



Entertainment and games for children organized by the Cap Avenir association at Mail de Rochelongue.

Animaciones y juegos para niños organizados por la asociación Cap Avenir en el Mail de Rochelongue.

Animationen und Spiele für Kinder, die vom Verein Cap Avenir du Mail de Rochelongue organisiert werden.

Mise à jour le 2023-12-05 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE