NUIT DES EGLISES Avenue de Saint Vincent devant la Chapelle, 26 juillet 2023, Agde.

Lors d’une soirée insolite, après une visite commentée du site de l’Agenouillade par Arnaud guide conférencier à l’Office de tourisme Cap d’Agde Méditerranée, découvrez le répertoire musical de Mélopoïa dans l’écrin de l’église, puis partagez un moment de convivialité en dégustant un vin spécialement sélectionné..

2023-07-26 à 21:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-26 16:30:00. EUR.

Avenue de Saint Vincent

devant la Chapelle

Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie



According to the legend, this is where the Virgin Mary is reported to have appeared for the first time in France.

Come and discover the small chapel built around the imprint of her knee, walk past the emblematic rock that saw so many processions, get into the church in which lies the corpse of the duke of Montmorency, enjoy the magic of this place packed with history and many secrets.

Reviva con Arnaud todas las etapas de la investigación arqueológica llevada a cabo en este emblemático yacimiento. Desde la aparición de la Virgen hasta el entierro del duque de Montmorency, ¿sabrá distinguir las leyendas de la historia real?

« Reserva obligatoria, en línea o en nuestros puntos de recepción »

Información en el 06 45 82 46 14

Erleben Sie mit Arnaud alle Etappen der archäologischen Forschung an diesem symbolträchtigen Ort. Von der Erscheinung der Jungfrau Maria bis zur Grabstätte des Herzogs von Montmorency: Können Sie die Legenden von der wahren Geschichte unterscheiden?

« Reservierung erforderlich, online oder in unseren Anlaufstellen »

Informationen unter 06 45 82 46 14

Mise à jour le 2023-04-10 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE