FAITES DU YOGA Avenue Paul Balmigère, 24 juin 2023, Agde.

A l’occasion de la fête internationale du Yoga qui se déroule chaque année le 21 juin, l’association » le Chemin à la Lumière du Yoga » organise un week-end de pratique autour du Yoga et de l’Inde avec le soutien de la municipalité d’Agde et en partenariat avec l’association Laxmi..

2023-06-24 à 08:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-25 . EUR.

Avenue Paul Balmigère

Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie



On the occasion of the international festival of Yoga which takes place every year on June 21, the association « the Path to the Light of Yoga » organizes a weekend of practice around Yoga and India with the support of the municipality of Agde and in partnership with the association Laxmi.

Con motivo del festival internacional de Yoga que se celebra cada año el 21 de junio, la asociación « El camino hacia la luz del Yoga » organiza un fin de semana de práctica en torno al Yoga y la India con el apoyo del ayuntamiento de Agde y en colaboración con la asociación Laxmi.

Anlässlich des internationalen Yogafestes, das jedes Jahr am 21. Juni stattfindet, organisiert der Verein « Le Chemin à la Lumière du Yoga » mit Unterstützung der Gemeinde Agde und in Partnerschaft mit dem Verein Laxmi ein Praxiswochenende rund um Yoga und Indien.

