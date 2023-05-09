MARDIS EN SCENE : « MON CABANON » Rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau Agde
MARDIS EN SCENE : « MON CABANON » Rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau, 9 mai 2023, Agde.
Spectacle proposé par la Compagnie Les Balufff’s..
2023-05-09 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-09 . EUR.
Rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau
Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie
Show proposed by the Balufff’s Company.
Espectáculo propuesto por la Compagnie Les Balufff’s.
Eine Aufführung, die von der Compagnie Les Balufff’s angeboten wird.
