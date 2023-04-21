RANDO-SOPHRO 4 Rue Commandant Malet Agde Catégories d’Évènement: Agde

Hérault

RANDO-SOPHRO 4 Rue Commandant Malet, 21 avril 2023, Agde. Rando sophro en bord de mer avec Nadine LOROT sophro thérapeute..

2023-04-21 à 09:30:00 ; fin : 2023-04-21 11:30:00. EUR.

4 Rue Commandant Malet

Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie



Sophro hike by the sea with Nadine LOROT sophro therapist. Excursión sophro junto al mar con Nadine LOROT, terapeuta sophro. Sophro-Wanderung am Meer mit Nadine LOROT, Sophro-Therapeutin. Mise à jour le 2023-04-10 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Agde, Hérault Autres Lieu 4 Rue Commandant Malet Adresse 4 Rue Commandant Malet Ville Agde Departement Hérault Lieu Ville 4 Rue Commandant Malet Agde

4 Rue Commandant Malet Agde Hérault https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/agde/

RANDO-SOPHRO 4 Rue Commandant Malet 2023-04-21 was last modified: by RANDO-SOPHRO 4 Rue Commandant Malet 4 Rue Commandant Malet 21 avril 2023 4 Rue Commandant Malet Agde

Agde Hérault