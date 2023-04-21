RANDO-SOPHRO 4 Rue Commandant Malet Agde
RANDO-SOPHRO 4 Rue Commandant Malet, 21 avril 2023, Agde.
Rando sophro en bord de mer avec Nadine LOROT sophro thérapeute..
2023-04-21 à 09:30:00 ; fin : 2023-04-21 11:30:00. EUR.
4 Rue Commandant Malet
Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie
Sophro hike by the sea with Nadine LOROT sophro therapist.
Excursión sophro junto al mar con Nadine LOROT, terapeuta sophro.
Sophro-Wanderung am Meer mit Nadine LOROT, Sophro-Therapeutin.
Mise à jour le 2023-04-10 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE