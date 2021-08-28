Africa la chapelle ! La Chapelle-Montligeon, 28 août 2021, La Chapelle-Montligeon.

Africa la chapelle ! 2021-08-28 – 2021-08-28

La Chapelle-Montligeon Orne La Chapelle-Montligeon

18h30: spectacle de danse ADB, Oumar Ouattara, ses musiciens et les apprentis danseuses

19h : dîner africain réservez sur https://www.helloasso.com/…/evenements/africa-la-chapelle

20h30 : Concert

1ere partie :

– Drissa Dembele (Burkina Faso) avec balafon, kora et voix

– Muntaga M’Baye (Sénégal) avec guitare, N’goni et voix

– Oumar Ouattara ( Côte d’Ivoire) avec Doum doum, kora, Balafon, djembé et voix

2eme partie :

Gassim Camara, l’insulaire et ses musiciens (Guinée Conakry) avec balafon, djembé, gongoba, harmonica et voix.

18h30: spectacle de danse ADB, Oumar Ouattara, ses musiciens et les apprentis danseuses

19h : dîner africain réservez sur https://www.helloasso.com/…/evenements/africa-la-chapelle

20h30 : Concert

1ere partie :

– Drissa Dembele (Burkina Faso) avec…

http://www.lachapelle-montligeon.fr/

18h30: spectacle de danse ADB, Oumar Ouattara, ses musiciens et les apprentis danseuses

19h : dîner africain réservez sur https://www.helloasso.com/…/evenements/africa-la-chapelle

20h30 : Concert

1ere partie :

– Drissa Dembele (Burkina Faso) avec balafon, kora et voix

– Muntaga M’Baye (Sénégal) avec guitare, N’goni et voix

– Oumar Ouattara ( Côte d’Ivoire) avec Doum doum, kora, Balafon, djembé et voix

2eme partie :

Gassim Camara, l’insulaire et ses musiciens (Guinée Conakry) avec balafon, djembé, gongoba, harmonica et voix.

dernière mise à jour : 2021-08-21 par