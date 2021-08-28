Africa la chapelle ! La Chapelle-Montligeon La Chapelle-Montligeon
18h30: spectacle de danse ADB, Oumar Ouattara, ses musiciens et les apprentis danseuses
19h : dîner africain réservez sur https://www.helloasso.com/…/evenements/africa-la-chapelle
20h30 : Concert
1ere partie :
– Drissa Dembele (Burkina Faso) avec balafon, kora et voix
– Muntaga M’Baye (Sénégal) avec guitare, N’goni et voix
– Oumar Ouattara ( Côte d’Ivoire) avec Doum doum, kora, Balafon, djembé et voix
2eme partie :
Gassim Camara, l’insulaire et ses musiciens (Guinée Conakry) avec balafon, djembé, gongoba, harmonica et voix.
http://www.lachapelle-montligeon.fr/
