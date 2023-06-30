Héliberté Hélicoptères Aéroport Le Havre-Octeville Le Havre, 30 juin 2023, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

Compagnie aérienne agrée, Héliberté Hélicoptères possède une flotte de 14 hélicoptères permettant de répondre à tous types de demandes : vols touristiques, transferts, vols taxis, groupes, entreprises et particuliers. La satisfaction client est….

Aéroport Le Havre-Octeville Rue Louis Blériot

Le Havre 76620 Seine-Maritime Normandie



An approved airline, Héliberte Hélicoptères has 8 helicopters that allow them to meet all the needs: scenic flights, transfers, air taxi, groups, companies and private individuals. Meeting the expectations of our customers is our priority.

Héliberté Hélicoptères es una compañía aérea autorizada con una flota de 14 helicópteros que puede satisfacer todo tipo de solicitudes: vuelos turísticos, traslados, vuelos en taxi, grupos, empresas y particulares. La satisfacción del cliente es nuestra prioridad.

Héliberté Hélicoptères ist eine zugelassene Fluggesellschaft mit einer Flotte von 14 Hubschraubern, die alle Arten von Anfragen erfüllen kann: Touristenflüge, Transfers, Taxiflüge, Gruppen, Unternehmen und Privatpersonen. Die Kundenzufriedenheit ist…

