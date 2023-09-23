Portes ouvertes : Aéroport & Aéroclub du Havre – Octeville Aéroport Le Havre – Octeville Le Havre, 23 septembre 2023, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

L’aéroport du Havre – Octeville organise des journées portes ouvertes les samedi 23 et dimanche 24 septembre.

Au programme :

– visite de l’aérogare

– baptême de l’air

– aéromodélisme

– drones et démonstration

– visite de la tour de contrôle (sur réservation)

– informations sur les destinations 2024

Entrée et parking gratuit, événement de 10h à 18h.

Réservation par téléphone au 02.35.54.65.00.

Samedi 2023-09-23 10:00:00 fin : 2023-09-24 18:00:00. .

Aéroport Le Havre – Octeville Rue Louis Blériot

Le Havre 76620 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Le Havre – Octeville airport is holding open days on Saturday September 23 and Sunday September 24.

The program includes

– tour of the terminal

– first flight

– aeromodelling

– drones and demonstration

– visit to the control tower (reservation required)

– information on destinations 2024

Free admission and parking, event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Reservations by phone 02.35.54.65.00

El aeropuerto de Le Havre – Octeville celebra jornadas de puertas abiertas el sábado 23 y el domingo 24 de septiembre.

El programa incluye

– visita de la terminal

– primer vuelo

– aeromodelismo

– drones y demostración

– visita a la torre de control (previa reserva)

– información sobre destinos 2024

Entrada y aparcamiento gratuitos, de 10.00 a 18.00 h.

Reservas por teléfono llamando al 02.35.54.65.00

Der Flughafen Le Havre – Octeville veranstaltet am Samstag, den 23. und Sonntag, den 24. September Tage der offenen Tür.

Auf dem Programm stehen:

– besichtigung des Terminals

– lufttaufe

– modellflug

– drohnen und Vorführung

– besichtigung des Kontrollturms (nach Voranmeldung)

– informationen zu den Reisezielen 2024

Eintritt und Parkplätze kostenlos, Veranstaltung von 10:00 bis 18:00 Uhr.

Reservierung per Telefon unter 02.35.54.65.00

Mise à jour le 2023-09-20 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche