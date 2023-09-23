Portes ouvertes : Aéroport & Aéroclub du Havre – Octeville Aéroport Le Havre – Octeville Le Havre
Le Havre,Seine-Maritime
L’aéroport du Havre – Octeville organise des journées portes ouvertes les samedi 23 et dimanche 24 septembre.
Au programme :
– visite de l’aérogare
– baptême de l’air
– aéromodélisme
– drones et démonstration
– visite de la tour de contrôle (sur réservation)
– informations sur les destinations 2024
Entrée et parking gratuit, événement de 10h à 18h.
Réservation par téléphone au 02.35.54.65.00.
Samedi 2023-09-23 10:00:00 fin : 2023-09-24 18:00:00. .
Aéroport Le Havre – Octeville Rue Louis Blériot
Le Havre 76620 Seine-Maritime Normandie
Le Havre – Octeville airport is holding open days on Saturday September 23 and Sunday September 24.
The program includes
– tour of the terminal
– first flight
– aeromodelling
– drones and demonstration
– visit to the control tower (reservation required)
– information on destinations 2024
Free admission and parking, event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Reservations by phone 02.35.54.65.00
El aeropuerto de Le Havre – Octeville celebra jornadas de puertas abiertas el sábado 23 y el domingo 24 de septiembre.
El programa incluye
– visita de la terminal
– primer vuelo
– aeromodelismo
– drones y demostración
– visita a la torre de control (previa reserva)
– información sobre destinos 2024
Entrada y aparcamiento gratuitos, de 10.00 a 18.00 h.
Reservas por teléfono llamando al 02.35.54.65.00
Der Flughafen Le Havre – Octeville veranstaltet am Samstag, den 23. und Sonntag, den 24. September Tage der offenen Tür.
Auf dem Programm stehen:
– besichtigung des Terminals
– lufttaufe
– modellflug
– drohnen und Vorführung
– besichtigung des Kontrollturms (nach Voranmeldung)
– informationen zu den Reisezielen 2024
Eintritt und Parkplätze kostenlos, Veranstaltung von 10:00 bis 18:00 Uhr.
Reservierung per Telefon unter 02.35.54.65.00
Mise à jour le 2023-09-20 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche