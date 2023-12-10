Aérothon à Saint-Laurent-Médoc Aérodrome Saint-Laurent-Médoc, 1 décembre 2023, Saint-Laurent-Médoc.

Saint-Laurent-Médoc,Gironde

L’Office de tourisme Médoc-Vignoble vous informe :

Le Club aéromodéliste du Médoc organise son aérothon sur l’aérodrome de Saint-Laurent-Médoc.

Au programme : aéromodélisme, vols de démonstration, simulateur de pilotage et jeu concours avec de nombreux lots à gagner.

Un cinquantaine de pilotes de la France entière sont attendus à cette occasion.

Buvette et restauration sur place.

Tous les bénéfices seront reversés au Téléthon..

2023-12-10 fin : 2023-12-10

Aérodrome Route de l’Aérodrome

Saint-Laurent-Médoc 33112 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Office de tourisme Médoc-Vignoble informs you :

The Club aéromodéliste du Médoc is organizing its aero-thon at the Saint-Laurent-Médoc aerodrome.

On the program: aeromodelling, demonstration flights, a flying simulator and a competition with lots of prizes to be won.

Around 50 pilots from all over France are expected to attend.

Refreshments and catering on site.

All profits will be donated to the Telethon.

La Oficina de Turismo de Médoc-Vignoble le informa :

El Club aéromodéliste du Médoc organiza su aeromaratón en el aeródromo de Saint-Laurent-Médoc.

En el programa: aeromodelismo, vuelos de demostración, simulador de vuelo y un concurso con numerosos premios.

Se espera la presencia de unos cincuenta pilotos de toda Francia.

Refrescos y catering in situ.

Todos los beneficios se destinarán al Telemaratón.

Das Fremdenverkehrsamt Médoc-Vignoble informiert Sie :

Der Club aéromodéliste du Médoc organisiert seinen Aerothon auf dem Flugplatz von Saint-Laurent-Médoc.

Auf dem Programm stehen Modellflug, Demonstrationsflüge, ein Flugsimulator und ein Gewinnspiel mit zahlreichen Preisen.

Zu diesem Anlass werden etwa 50 Piloten aus ganz Frankreich erwartet.

Getränke und Speisen werden vor Ort angeboten.

Alle Gewinne werden an den Telethon gespendet.

