Course Automobile – Slalom Poursuite (Coupe de France) Aérodrome Marmande
Catégories d’Évènement:
Course Automobile – Slalom Poursuite (Coupe de France) Aérodrome Marmande, 5 novembre 2023, Marmande.
Marmande,Lot-et-Garonne
Slalom Poursuite (Coupe de France) à l’Aérodrome. Organisée par le Club Auto Marmandais..
2023-11-05 fin : 2023-11-05 17:30:00. EUR.
Aérodrome Allée des Fréres Sarrus
Marmande 47200 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Slalom Poursuite (French Cup) at the Aérodrome. Organized by Club Auto Marmandais.
Slalom Persecución (Copa de Francia) en el Aeródromo. Organizado por el Club Auto Marmandais.
Slalom Poursuite (Coupe de France) auf dem Flugplatz. Organisiert vom Club Auto Marmandais.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-10 par OT Val de Garonne