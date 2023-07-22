GRAND SPECTACLE D’AÉROMODÉLISME Aérodrome Henri Metz – 1 rue du Moulin Buhl-Lorraine, 22 juillet 2023, Buhl-Lorraine.

Buhl-Lorraine,Moselle

Le club d’aéromodélisme de Buhl-Lorraine vous invite à un grand spectacle d’aéromodélisme ! Il y aura tout le weekend, des vols de démonstrations de jets, planeurs, avions de voltige, maquettes réalistes et attractions pour les enfants. Samedi soir, un show pyrotechniques et feux d’artifices seront tirés.

Une buvette fonctionnera les deux jours et il y aura de la restauration sur place.

En complet samedi soir sera proposé des pizzas et tartes flambées et un repas réunionnais;

L’entrée est gratuite.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-07-22 10:00:00 fin : 2023-07-22 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

Aérodrome Henri Metz – 1 rue du Moulin

Buhl-Lorraine 57400 Moselle Grand Est



The Buhl-Lorraine aeromodelling club invites you to a great aeromodelling show! All weekend long, there will be demonstration flights of jets, gliders, aerobatic aircraft, realistic models and attractions for children. Saturday evening will see a pyrotechnic show and fireworks.

A refreshment stand will be open on both days, and there will be on-site catering.

A full menu on Saturday evening will include pizzas and tarts flambées, and a Reunion-style meal;

Admission is free.

El club de aeromodelismo de Buhl-Lorraine le invita a un gran espectáculo de aeromodelismo Durante todo el fin de semana habrá vuelos de demostración de jets, planeadores, aviones acrobáticos, modelos realistas y atracciones para niños. El sábado por la noche habrá un espectáculo pirotécnico y fuegos artificiales.

Ambos días habrá un puesto de refrescos y un servicio de catering.

El sábado por la noche habrá un menú completo que incluirá pizzas, tartas flambeadas y una comida al estilo de la Reunión;

La entrada es gratuita.

Der Modellflugverein von Buhl-Lorraine lädt Sie zu einer großen Modellflugshow ein! Es wird das ganze Wochenende über Vorführungsflüge mit Jets, Segelflugzeugen, Kunstflugzeugen, realistischen Modellen und Attraktionen für Kinder geben. Am Samstagabend werden eine Pyrotechnikshow und ein Feuerwerk abgefeuert.

An beiden Tagen wird es einen Imbissstand geben und es werden Speisen und Getränke angeboten.

Am Samstagabend werden Pizza und Flammkuchen sowie ein reunionesisches Essen angeboten;

Der Eintritt ist kostenlos.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD – SITE SARREBOURG