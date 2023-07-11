Soufflerie Sky Circus Aérodrome Champforgeuil, 12 juillet 2023, Champforgeuil.

Champforgeuil,Saône-et-Loire

Activité ludique accessible aux enfants et aux adultes. Voler en chute libre sans prendre l’avion n’est plus un rêve. Baptême Découverte et Initiation.

fin : . .

Aérodrome

Champforgeuil 71530 Saône-et-Loire Bourgogne-Franche-Comté



Indoor Skydiving: First flights, initiation and practice of free-falling « indoor ». The practice of free fall in the wind tunnel is accessible to child

Una actividad divertida al alcance de niños y adultos. Volar en caída libre sin coger un avión ya no es un sueño. Bautismo de Descubrimiento e Iniciación

Sportwindkanal: Taufe, Einweisung und Übung des freien Falles « Indoor ». Kinder ab 7 Jahren können den freien Fall im Windkanal machen. Der Freifallsim

Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par CHALON-SUR-SAONE │ OT et des Congrès du Grand Chalon | Cat.I