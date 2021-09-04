Accès Rock Niort, 3 septembre 2021, Niort.

Accès Rock 2021-09-03 – 2021-09-04 Øx Taverne 310 bis avenue de Paris

Niort Deux-Sèvres

Du bon gros son pour nettoyer les cages à miel !

Au programme :

– Le vendredi 3 septembre, à 20h30, Empirik (électro rock) et Jelika Rose (indie rock)

– Le samedi 4, à 19h30, Kube (rock garage en français), Broken Nailz (rock brut) et The Iron Pig and The Sleeping Birch (rock fusion).

+33 5 16 25 78 53

Pixabay

dernière mise à jour : 2021-08-30 par