MARCHÉ DE NOËL DU LYCÉE PROFESSIONNEL LABROISE Accès : Avenue de Gérôme via parking UFA Ch. Brua Sarrebourg, 1 décembre 2023, Sarrebourg.

Sarrebourg,Moselle

Si vous cherchez un cadeau de Noël unique et artisanal, rendez-vous au marché de Noël du Lycée professionnel Labroise !

Il y aura une vente d’objets fabriqués par les élèves, des démonstrations et il y aura une petite restauration sur place.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-12-01 17:30:00 fin : 2023-12-01 22:00:00. 0 EUR.

Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est



If you’re looking for a unique, handcrafted Christmas gift, come along to the Lycée professionnel Labroise Christmas market!

We’ll be selling items made by our students, giving demonstrations and serving snacks.

Si busca un regalo de Navidad único y hecho a mano, venga al mercadillo navideño del Lycée professionnel Labroise

Habrá venta de artículos elaborados por los alumnos, demostraciones y una cafetería.

Wenn Sie ein einzigartiges, handgefertigtes Weihnachtsgeschenk suchen, besuchen Sie den Weihnachtsmarkt der Berufsschule Lycée professionnel Labroise!

Es werden von Schülern hergestellte Gegenstände verkauft, es gibt Vorführungen und vor Ort gibt es einen kleinen Imbiss.

